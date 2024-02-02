Meta Warns Investors That Mark Zuckerberg's Love of Extreme Sports Could Kill Him "Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities," the filing reads.

By Peter Kafka

Key Takeaways

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg loves extreme sports and other high-risk activities.
  • Last year he got hurt while training in mixed martial arts.
  • Now Meta is warning investors that Zuckerberg's risk tolerance could be a problem for the company.
Dianna
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the UFC legends Israel Adesanya, left, and Alex Volkanovski.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

After a rough couple of years, Meta is flying: Revenue is growing again, profits are way up after some painful belt-tightening, and its stock is at a record high.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, maybe Mark Zuckerberg, its CEO, could get hurt, or worse, in a cage match?

That's what Meta is suggesting in a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing out this week. In the company's newest annual report, it told investors that Zuckerberg routinely did risky stuff for fun — and that it would be a real problem for the company if he got injured doing that.

From Meta's 10-K, filed under "risk factors":

We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death.

Meta is presumably referring to Zuckerberg's well-documented embrace of all kinds of brotastic fun, including mixed martial arts, hydrofoiling, and CrossFit. He has also been training to get his pilot license, The Information reported.

And he has gotten banged up along the way: Last year, he tore his ACL in a training fight.

Zuckerberg certainly isn't the only tech mogul who likes this stuff. His rival Elon Musk, for instance, flies himself around all the time, and he famously challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match (which some people insisted was going to be a real thing but never panned out).

But he may be the only Big Tech CEO who's spelled that out as a problem for investors.

Musk's Tesla, for instance, simply points out that the company is "highly dependent" on his services and doesn't mention the prospect of him crashing one of his Gulfstreams. (It does, however, say that Musk "does not devote his full time and attention to Tesla" because he's also running SpaceX, X, and other ventures.)

Peers such as Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon either say that their CEOs are important or don't even mention them.

Meta reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Zuckerberg basically did, by responding to a post about the 10-K filing on Threads:

It's worth pointing out that while the "risk factor" section of any public company can be useful to scan, since it lays out all kinds of problems that could arise, it usually is not the kind of thing most investors care about. The point is to insulate the company from liability in case something does go wrong: "See? We told you this could happen. Now tell your lawyers to stop bothering us."

So while Meta does take Zuckerberg's well-being very seriously — in 2022, it spent $15 million on personal security for him and his family — it's unlikely it thinks he's going to get really, really hurt. But they're letting us it could happen, just in case.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Meta

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Shark Tank' Is Casting for Season 16 — Here's How to Score a Spot on the Show

ABC's hit show is hosting open casting calls in three U.S. cities (so far).

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How Cultural Understanding and Adaptation Drives Business Success

How to navigate cultural nuances to make deals, build partnerships and drive better collaboration.

By Adnan Zai
Side Hustle

He Pulled Cash From His 401k to Start a Side Hustle — and It Mushroomed Beyond His Full-Time Income to Over $1 Million in Sales

Michael Pan transformed his fascination with his family's mushroom snack from a side hustle into a flourishing business, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, with sales surpassing seven figures.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Google and Yahoo Are Now Enforcing New Rules For Email Senders — Here Are 3 Changes You'll Need to Adopt By February 1st.

Google and Yahoo are enforcing new rules for mass email senders. By February 2024, you must authenticate your emails, allow people to unsubscribe easily and keep your spam complaints at bay.

By Liviu Tanase
Leadership

5 Habits Shared by the Most Successful Leaders

After three decades of working with CEOs, I've come to find that these five fundamental habits are shared by the most successful leaders.

By Sam Reese
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.