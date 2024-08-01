There's nothing cheesy about getting a sponsorship!

Italian Olympic gymnast Giorgia Villa is going viral after photos resurfaced of her holding wheels and wedges of parmesan cheese. The 21-year-old was sponsored by Parmigiano-Reggiano from 2021 to 2022.

Photos show Villa performing gymnastic moves over the wheel, such as handstands and skills on the balance beam.

"Since I was a child I've always loved this amazing product, a symbol of excellence and Italian culture, and since today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and excited to face future challenges," she wrote in a translated caption on Instagram.

Though the partnership has ended, Parmigiano-Reggiano said in a statement to People that the partnership makes sense because many athletes find the cheese to be a "totally natural energy boost" and, of course, a tasty snack.

"The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is always thrilled when the Italian team members, especially when so young, achieve such extraordinary results, and has always been sensitive to the world of sports," the company told the outlet.

Naturally, the internet can't get enough of the campaign.

Italian gymnast, Giorgia Villa, is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano and this just might be the most jealous I've ever been of a brand sponsorship.



Parmesan people, if you're listening, I don't even need money, just pay me in cheese wheels. pic.twitter.com/qxWKRzxVMi — Zoe Scaman (@zoescaman) July 31, 2024

Theres an italian gymnast out here being sponsored by cheese. CHEESE. The ultimate dream.



Where the hell did I go wrong in my life? — Jen (@ForgettingJenM) August 1, 2024

oh to be an italian gymnast with an olympic medal posing with my parmesan cheese wheels https://t.co/oEY89Vjoaj — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) July 31, 2024

Villa isn't the only athlete that the cheese brand has worked with.

Parmigiano-Reggiano has also had sponsorship deals with NBA player Nico Mannion, tennis player Jannik Sinner, and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti, according to the marketing agency Impresa e Sport.

Villa helped clinch the Silver medal for Italy in the team finals this week, helping bring it home with a score of a 13.766 on the uneven bars. It's the team's first medal at the Olympic Games in 96 years.