Jack Daniel's-Fed Whiskey Fungus Consumes Tennessee Town

Fueled by evaporating Jack Daniel’s whiskey, the fungus is coating the town in a gray crust.

By Steve Huff

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Whiskey fungus, a black-to-gray, crusty — or sometimes velvety — mycelium, has been reported near Kentucky bourbon distilleries, Canadian whiskey makers, and Caribbean rum manufacturers. The fungus can be a real problem in the South because it can survive hot Southern summers thanks to its ability to resist temperature changes and cling to almost any surface. And although Tennessee-based Jack Daniel's complied with local, state, and federal regulations regarding fungus control, local woman Christi Long has sued the company over fungus fueled by barrelhouses — even as JD planned to build seven more warehouses in its rural home county to age whiskey, potentially generating up to $1 million in tax revenue.

The New York Times reports that whiskey fungus has infested the copper roof of a circa-1900 mansion owned by Long. The mansion's exterior walls have influenced crusting on nearby magnolia trees and also infested a rock garden and metal gate. Nearby resident Tracy Ferry also complained about fungus growth in the family's home and vehicle.

So last week, a judge ruled that Jack Daniel's must obtain permits before using barrelhouses near Long's mansion. Despite the company's compliance with regulations, the impact of whiskey fungus on nearby residents raises concerns about the spirits industry's expansion. Distilling industry growth has generally led to more cases of whiskey fungus affecting residential areas near distillers' locations. Although it complies with regulations, the fungus can cause property damage and cling to almost any surface.

Other distillers are surely watching the case. Expansion in the distilling industry should be balanced with its effects on nearby residents and measures must be taken to mitigate whiskey fungus outbreaks, or an entirely new genre of high-dollar litigation might become a fixture in civil courts for years to come.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
If You're Not Already Focusing on Employee Well-Being, You Should Be — And Your Bottom Line Will Thank You
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Unleashing up to 10X More Power: How This Revolutionary Engine Is Transforming Everything from Hybrids to Drones

LiquidPiston's patented thermodynamic cycle is making engineering history – and they're taking investors while they do it

By StackCommerce

Leadership

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Micro-habits are the antidote to a chaotic world, offering a pathway to sustainable change.

By Bradley Hook

Business News

Report: Steve Davis Is Rumored to Be Succeeding Elon Musk as CEO of Twitter

Davis is currently the CEO of Musk's transportation company, The Boring Company.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'My Brain Is Literally Going To Explode': Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Whether or Not Renters Should Tip Landlords

A TikTok is making its rounds showing a mock scenario where a tenant is asked to give a tip to their landlord.

By Emily Rella

Money & Finance

Want To Run Your Business Better? Then Run These 3 Reports.

My best and most profitable clients are always watching these numbers.

By Gene Marks

By Emily Rella