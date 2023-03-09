'Florida Likes Business': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says the Company Is Expanding in Florida and Texas

A spate of Wall Street firms moved to Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP
Jamie Dimon, Chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co, speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on September 25, 2019.

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding in Florida and Texas.
  • CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg Television this week that the company has more employees in Texas than New York.

Where the wealthy clients go, the money managers will follow.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is beefing up its presence in Florida and Texas, CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg Television on Monday.

"We now have more employees in Texas than in New York state," he said. "It shouldn't have been that way, but Texas loves you being there."

Dimon said the bank is set to open new branches in Florida since that is where their clients (and employees) have flocked since the pandemic began in 2020. Tampa and Orlando, he added, are seeing "major operations."

"We love Florida, we're growing in Florida left and right," Dimon said.

JPMorgan is not the only financial giant flying south. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has been moving operations to the Sunshine State for years. Ken Griffin's Citadel left Chicago for Miami in 2022. ARK Investment Management's Cathie Wood relocated to St. Petersburg, Bloomberg noted.

"I'm a full-throated, red-blooded American patriot, a supporter of free enterprise," Dimon said from Miami. "Florida likes business."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

JP Morgan Chase Texas News and Trends JPMorgan Jamie Dimon Florida

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
3 Ways You Can Be Successful Without Falling Into the 'Hustle Culture' Trap
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Marketing

4 Marketing Trends You Should Implement This Year to Drive Growth and Improve Sales

2023 is the year for SMBs to optimize their marketing automation, starting with implementing these four trends.

By Steve Oriola

Business News

As Tech Hiring Slows, This Industry is the Fastest-Growing Employer in the U.S.

Hospitality has rebounded from pandemic lows and outpaced other industries for hiring in the first half of 2022 and has now become the leading employer in the U.S. as of January 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

Why This Technology Will Surge This Year and How You Can Capitalize On It

Certain technologies have become more relevant to startups and corporations. Looking ahead, quantum computing is set to make waves in the tech industry.

By Anis Uzzaman

Employee Experience & Recruiting

ZipRecruiter vs. Craigslist vs. LinkedIn: Which Is the Better Job Site?

Each one can be a valuable resource for finding quality talent, but which one is the best for your business? Here is a comparison of these job sites to help you decide.

By Entrepreneur Deals