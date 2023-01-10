A food site owned by JPMorgan is hiring an editor to try restaurants in New York, per CNBC.

Alexander Spatari I Getty Images New York City street in Chinatown.

The best perk? You get $30,000 a year to eat out. And that is on top of a potential six-figure salary.

"You'll get a $30,000 annual restaurant budget for dining out. If that sounds amazing rather than intimidating to you, we should talk!" the description says.

The job was posted on the JPMorgan Chase & Co job site, but it's for a food publication the financial firm purchased in 2021 called The Infatuation, which posts food content like, "The Best New Restaurants Of 2022," and "The Best Jewish Delis in NYC."

The purchase by JPMorgan was announced in September 2021 and also included Zagat, which The Infatuation bought in 2018 from Google.

The Infatuation was founded in 2009 by Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, whose blog became popular for its tone and articles that, for example, recommended the best place to eat for "drunk hookups," per a 2013 Refinery 29 article.

The site also has a membership program that offers discounts at various restaurants by showing a digital pass, and they host a food and music festival called EEEEEATSCON.

As CNBC notes, $30,000 a year comes out to about $82.19 of company money to dine out every day.

That's in addition to a salary range of $85,000 to $130,000. (New York state law began requiring jobs to have pay ranges in November.)

The ideal applicant, per the job description, is based in New York City, has at least five years of experience editing, and is passionate about the area's restaurants.