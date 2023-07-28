The actors spent $600 on pillows and blankets while waiting for their flight.

Kristen Bell's family was left frozen in time after their flight was delayed for hours on end.

The Veronica Mars actress and her husband, Dax Shepard, were stuck at Boston Logan International Airport while their flight was delayed for nine hours on Wednesday evening.

The couple, who were traveling with their children, took to Instagram to document the experience.

"Stranded at Boston Airport... 9 hours of delays," Bell wrote on a photo of their group at the gate, per Fox News. She shared pictures of the group passing time while playing cards, and another of her brushing her teeth with the caption: "We made quite a home for ourselves here."

Shepard revealed the group spent $600 to fashion an impromptu bed of blankets and pillows on the airport floor. In a clip of Bell fixing the setup, Shepard told fans that the flight was moved to the next day and they were "kicked out" of the airport. They had no place to go with zero hotel vacancies within 50 miles of the Boston area.

Luckily, the family found "friends of friends" who took them in and let them camp out in their attic at 1 a.m.

According to People, their gracious hosts even led a family hike the following morning.

The transit hiccup for the Bell-Shepard family is one of thousands of flight cancelations and delays across the country.

Asides from their careers in front of the camera, Bell is known for co-founding snack company This Saves Lives in 2013 and starting Hello Bello, a baby care company, with her husband in 2019, per CNBC. Shepard also hosts the popular Armchair Expert podcast.

Together the celebrity parents reportedly have a combined net worth of $40 million.