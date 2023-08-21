Meta has made revisions to its return-to-office (RTO) policy, and the new mandate says that "repeated violations" could lead to termination, according to a leaked memo viewed by Business Insider.

In June, the company announced that employees will be assigned to an office and required to be there at least three days a week starting September 5. On Thursday, Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote a memo on the company's internal platform, Workplace, that the RTO "In-Person Time Policy" will include "accountability" to make the policy "fair and effective."

Managers will be reviewing employees' attendance on a monthly basis to ensure they "meet the requirement," the memo said.

"We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves," a Meta spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "In the near term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we're being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work."

Related: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Laid Off 21,000 Employees. Now It's Reportedly Rehiring Many of Them Who Belong to This Group — Here's Why.

The new policy also states that only those who have been with Meta for at least 18 months can apply to be fully remote, given they also have positive performance reviews. If granted fully remote status, workers won't have designated work space in the office, and "should limit" visits to no more than four times every two months.

In the memo, Goler emphasized being in the office as vital to collaboration and to "foster healthy relationships."

"As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance@ rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed," Goler wrote.

Related: The Company That Took Remote Work By Storm Is Telling Employees to Return to the Office

However, workers won't need to "make up" time in the office if they're out of the office for paid time off, sick days, or "unforeseen circumstances," the memo added.