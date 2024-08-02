Get All Access for $5/mo

These Are the AI Skills You Should Learn Right Now, According to the World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Alexandr Wang dropped out of MIT to create his own AI startup. His net worth is now $2 billion.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Alexandr Wang is the co-founder of ScaleAI, a $14 billion AI startup.
  • Wang said prompt engineering, or writing prompts for AI chatbots, was important.
  • "It's classic stuff, like doing math, doing physics, doing these technical fields is very important," he said.

Alexandr Wang is an MIT dropout who co-founded ScaleAI, an Amazon-backed, data-labeling AI startup valued at $14 billion. He became a billionaire at age 24 and is still the world's youngest self-made billionaire at 27, with a net worth of $2 billion.

In a conversation with WaitWhat media CEO Jeff Berman and Intel's Lama Nachman, Wang answered the question, "What are the skills you think young people need to develop today for the economy that's coming?"

Wang said prompt engineering, or writing prompts for AI chatbots to respond to, was important. Much more than that though, is being able to puzzle through the problem of how AI can achieve more human-like reasoning across longer spans of time.

Related: Goldman Sachs CIO Says Coders Should Take Philosophy Classes — Here's Why

"I think this is something that humans will always be differentiated in… we're very good at long-form thinking and very good at thinking over very long time horizons," Wang said.

Alexandr Wang. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AI models are currently good at predicting the next step, but can't process multiple steps accurately, according to Wang.

"They usually make a mistake on the third, or fourth or fifth, reasoning step or chain of thought," he said.

Wang emphasized that humans will "always" have a meaningful advantage over AI when it comes to thought over longer periods of time and that these were "things to really dig deep on."

Related: How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

When it comes to disciplines that emphasize long-term thought, Wang says that math, physics, and other technical fields stand out.

"It's classic stuff, like doing math, doing physics, doing these technical fields is very important," he said. "I think there are a lot of fields like economics which force you to think very long-term and think through implications many steps down that are valuable."

Nachman answered the same question and said that critical thinking and reasoning were valuable skills to have while interacting with AI, especially when AI answers are inaccurate.

Wang also said that most of the AI models out there were trained on "most of the Internet," which aligns with comments made last month by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman that AI can be trained on almost all content on the Internet.

Related: Microsoft AI CEO Says Almost All Content on the Internet Is Fair Game for AI Training
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $2,000 of Personal Savings — Then Grew It to More Than $100 Million Revenue

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, drew on her experience as a product developer to launch her business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Learn a New Language and Access Global Opportunities with a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for $190

Expand your horizons with immersive language lessons in 25 languages at a fraction of the regular cost.

By StackCommerce
Franchise

McDonald's Is Testing Its Biggest Burger Ever. Here's Where the Nearly 1-Pound 'Big Arch' Is Available.

McDonald's announced the "Big Arch" — a new burger that weighs almost one pound — during its July 29 earnings call.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Airbnb and Vrbo Often Have Wildly Different Prices for the Same Listing. This Entrepreneur Built a Platform to Find You the Best Deal.

Tech entrepreneur Justin Gordon discusses his latest venture, HiChee, which is transforming the way people book vacation rentals.

By Dan Bova