'Let Gen Z Write Your Marketing Script' Is Trending on TikTok. Zoos, Museums, and an 880-Year-Old Bed & Breakfast Are Cashing In. Viral trends are fleeting; Internet cringe is forever.
Key Takeaways
- The "Let Gen Z Write Your Marketing Script'' trend is being used by everyone from museums to furniture stores — and it's bringing in the views.
- The videos show a person of a certain age using Gen Z slang, mostly in earnest.
By now, you may have seen one of the 4,000-plus TikToks with the hashtag #genzmarketing, where a business or institution (many zoos and museums are in on the trend) has a person of a certain age film a promo using words that are a part of Gen Z's vernacular (slay, rizz, it's giving, brat) — and it's working.
The videos are wholesome and funny — and some have received tens of millions of views. A Bed & Breakfast in South Oxfordshire, U.K., for example, has received 2.3 million likes so far.
Meanwhile, the Northumberland Zoo has 1.4 million likes, and the Jacksonville Zoo has more than 250,000. Comments have been mostly positive, calling the Boomers and Gen X'ers delivering the lines "King" and "Queen." "This kind of marketing works on me, it's making me watch the whole video," one posted. "Give the Gen Z marketing person a raise," wrote another.
Marketing company Webbee suggests that the trend is taking off because Gen Z cares about "authenticity, humor, and genuine content" in the age of generic AI.
"People don't like being sold to," they noted. "While AI can be helpful in advertising, many businesses rely on it too much without any human touch, leading to generic, sales-y messages that fail to engage viewers."
Meanwhile, per data from Gartner, marketing budgets have dropped from an average of 9.1% of company revenue in 2023 to 7.7% in 2024, a fall of 15% year over year. This, of course, makes creating inexpensive TikToks even more appealing.
Webbee notes that the "marketing script" TikTok fad is part of a new phenomenon in the workplace, Employee-Generated Content (EGC), which uses current employees to produce content, instead of external influencers or agencies.
So should your business get in on the trend? If you have the time and availability, it can't hurt — but do it fast.
Wired notes that once people over 35-ish start using your slang, the trend will be over soon.
