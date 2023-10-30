'Self-Worth Can't Be Bought': Marie Osmond Says She Will Not Leave Money Behind for Her 8 Children Osmond's net worth is an estimated $20 million.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Entertainment maven Marie Osmond has amassed a multi-million dollar fortune throughout her career — but don't expect her to give any to her children.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Donny & Marie" actress spoke about her decision to not provide her children with a financial safety net.

"I just think you rob them of finding who they are, and self-worth can't be bought. That's my opinion," she said, though she clarified that she does help her children financially "along the way" here and there. "I believe that, when I leave this life, I want my children to know that they can take care of themselves."

Osmond has eight children — Stephen (40), Jessica (36), Rachael (34), Brandon (27), Brianna (25), Matthew (24), Abigail (21) and one son Michael who died in 2010 at the age of 18.

She is also a grandmother to eight children.

Osmond echoed her sentiments to the New York Post last week when discussing motherhood.

"When you tell a child — I know, I've seen it throughout my life — that you're leaving them all this money it un-inspires them," the star told the outlet. "They don't learn the joy of hard work, of picking themselves up when things don't work. I believe in general that you rob children of the experience of figuring out who they are."

Osmond is reportedly worth an estimated $20 million, much of which she accumulated through her career as a country artist and sitcom star.

Osmond currently plays Countess Von Frankfurt in CBS' soap opera series "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

