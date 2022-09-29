The latest, rarified side hustle: selling your old friend or boyfriend-turned-tech-billionaire's old stuff.

On Wednesday evening, an old camp counselor of Mark Zuckerberg's sold a baseball card (with his face and signature) from Zuckerberg's Little League team for $105,000, according to Market Watch.

Weeks earlier, Zuckerberg had endorsed the sale — which was run by ComicConnect — in a post on Instagram:

ComicConnect auctions off items such as baseball cards, movie props, and comic books.

ComicConnect also auctioned off an NFT of the CEO of Meta when he was around 8 years old. It pulled in 11 bids and sold at 11.000 Ethereum. As of Thursday morning, 11 ETH is about $14,000 USD.

As for regular dollars, the card got 57 bids, and the winning one was $105,000 after the close of the auction on Wednesday. There is a buyer's premium of 15%, so the total comes out to $120,750, per Market Watch.

The recipient of these funds is Allie Tarantino, the former camp counselor.

Tarantino is now a teacher at a public school in New Rochelle, New York.

He is a program director at Elmwood Day Camp -- the same camp where he got the baseball card from Zuckerberg.

ComicConnect dug into the backstory in its original Instagram post announcing the auction back in August.

The Little League card was made by a photographer in 1992. It shows little Zuckerberg holding a bat and wearing a red uniform. On the flip side, are his "stats" such as weighing 48 pounds, clocking in at nearly four feet, and being a member of the team "Red Robbins."

Zuckerberg later gave the card to his "favorite camp counselor," Tarantino, per ComicConnect.

"Allie accepted the gift and playfully asked Mark to sign it, like a real baseball player. Mark enthusiastically agreed and now, 30 years later, the card has finally surfaced. In a world filled with high-value sports cards, this piece is truly one-of-a-kind," the company wrote.

It's not clear why Tarantino decided to sell the card now. (He didn't respond immediately to a request for comment via his LinkedIn.)

It's possible he was inspired, as Jennifer Gwynne was, by a person who sold homework Musk had graded for over $7,000 in December.

She previously told Entrepreneur that moment incited her to find and hawk the memorabilia she had from dating Elon Musk in college. The haul included an emerald necklace she said he gave her, photographs, and a birthday card, and she garnered over $165,000.

Gwynne added she planned to use the cash for her stepson's college fund.

Tarantino now has his own windfall to contend with. He told Marketwatch he also planned to help his children with college expenses, pay down his mortgage, and potentially buy a gift for himself. He added he collects comic books.

"I thought I would treat myself," he told the outlet.

ComicConnect did not immediately respond to requests for comment.