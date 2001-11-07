Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Go On a Niche Hunt

Go beyond single-niche marketing and develop several niches.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't get attached to one segment of the marketplace justbecause it's bringing in profits right now. Develop severalniches. Remember that the economy is constantly in flux and thatthe customers who are brining in the most revenues for your companytoday may not be your best customers in the future. By catering toseveral niche markets , you can avoid disaster if your main marketdisappears.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost YourBusiness

