If you love TikTok and playing games, then don't skip this side hustle: Mattel is looking for a "Chief Uno Officer" to play its new game, Uno Quatro.

The company is using TikTok to promote the family game (a "classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist") by having the "Chief Uno Officer" engage with strangers on the street at Pier 17 in the Seaport neighborhood of Manhattan — and basically play Uno for half the day.

The gig is four hours a day, four days a week, and lasts four consecutive weeks. (See a pattern?) It pays $4444.44 a week (totaling about $17,776). Applicants can apply on TikTok.

@uno ?do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?? are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions: what's your best memory playing UNO? what's your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn't we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what's your fave version of UNO? submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information. ♬ Summer - Croquet Club

Here are some of the specifics from the job listing: