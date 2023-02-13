A bus shelter advertisement for a McDonald's sandwich in Cornwall, England caught the attention of many thanks to its unfortunate placement.

Talk about a bad sign!

A McDonald's in Cornwall, England is, well, ... under fire for putting up a bus shelter ad for a McCrispy chicken sandwich right next to a sign for the crematorium that's located across the street.

"Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one," one anonymous woman said of the choice of advertisement, per local outlet Cornwall Live.

The advertisement caught a lot of people's attention online as it's in a particularly busy area on route A309 between Truro and Carland Cross.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain told the outlet that the advertisement would be removed.

"We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop," the company said. "However, in light of the concerns raised by CornwallLive, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed."

Cornwall Live originally posted a photo of the advertisement on their Instagram account where people began debating whether or not the advertisement was offensive or if the coincidence was funny.

"My mum's funeral was there in October last year, I think that is in bad taste sign for fast food, maybe put there as a joke it should be removed pronto," one woman commented.

"I think it's funny in a twisted way," another argued. "People have [too] much time on their hands these days."

The outlet then shared on Sunday that the ad had already been replaced by a sign offering an admissions pass to a local art gallery.

"Right next to a sign for Penmount Crematorium, in Truro, the previous McCrispy burger image is now being compared to a new advertisement which reads 'get your locals pass'," the outlet wrote on social media. "It is however an advert for Tate St Ives, and not a regular pass to be cremated."

Maybe it's best for all involved if the advertisement space just stays blank for a little bit.