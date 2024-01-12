The Internet Can't Get Enough of Frosty the Fat 28-Pound Cat The cat was adopted on Thursday from Richmond Animal Care and Control.

That's one fat cat!

A cat named Frosty, who was up for adoption at the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter in Virginia, is going viral for his rather plump, yet adorable nature — all 28 pounds of him.

The cat, who was officially adopted on Thursday, was posted on social media as "One Frosty Too Many" in a nod to Wendy's fan-favorite dessert.

Frosty was brought into the Richmond Animal Care and Control center by a man who never returned to pick him up and thus Frosty was moved to the shelter area of the center.

"You KNOW we love a cat with a belly, and lord almighty this one has the best belly in town," the post reads while also calling him pudgy with a "side of crankiness."

People on social media instantly fell in love with the large pet, calling him "beautiful" and "perfect."

"I love him already. I'd be cranky too if people laughed at me," one person said.

The shelter's Adoption Intake Coordinator, Savannah Hughes, told USA Today that Frosty was actually very shy at first but eventually warmed up to staff.

"He hid in one of the staff members' offices initially, hiding under a desk. And then he kind of came out of his shell more," she told the outlet. "There were times when he was a little fractious, didn't trust us, or like us. But now she's gotten a lot better and seems to be happier."

Now that he's been adopted, it's safe to say Frosty will keep his happiness streak going.
