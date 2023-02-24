Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices in a Host of Countries — But Not in the U.S.

The streaming giant is also preparing a password-sharing crackdown, set to begin in March.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

NurPhoto / Contributor I Getty Images
Netflix.

Netflix has cut the price of its subscriptions in a host of countries, according to Bloomberg.

But not in the U.S.

"We're always exploring ways to improve our members' experience... "We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries," the company said on Thursday, per the outlet.

The price change affects places where Netflix doesn't have a ton of subscribers and will impact a total of some 10 million customers, per Bloomberg. Netflix finished out 2022 with around 230 million subscribers around the world.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price cuts will affect countries including Jordan, Libya, Iran, and other countries in the Middle East, as well as Kenya, Croatia, and Bulgaria, and some Latin American countries, such as Nicaragua and Ecuador, per the outlet.

Netflix had a rocky 2022, as it faced subscriber losses in the first portion of the year and layoffs. It finally caved after years of resistance and added a cheaper, advertising-supported tier. However, the company did post subscriber jumps in its most recently reported two quarters — and it's also entered a new era, as its co-CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings announced he would step down in January.

Related: Netflix CEO and Co-Founder Reed Hastings Stepping Down: 'Even Founders Need To Evolve'

This bucks the price increase trend that other streaming services have been incurring as of late. Hulu's price increased in October, and HBO had its first price increase in January.

"It definitely goes against the recent trends not just for Netflix, but for the broader streaming industry," said John Hodulik, a media and telecom analyst at UBS Group AG, per the WSJ.

"Some of these cuts on a percentage basis are substantial," he added.

The price decreases could be as much as 50% in some markets, as Bloomberg noted. The streaming giant is also planning its long-awaited password-sharing crackdown.

Per the company's most recently dropped rules, the pilot crackdown will begin in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

People will have to add "subaccounts" for those who are using the accounts outside their households and pay an extra $7.99 in Canadian dollars a month for them ($5.86 USD). If a sub-user wants to break off and begin their own account instead, the streamer will allow people to import their profiles per CNBC.

Related: All the Details of the Netflix Password-Sharing Update Nobody Wanted
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

Netflix News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova

Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Innovation

6 Ways a Disabled Leader Can Be a Great Entrepreneur

The diversely-abled business leader brings problem-solving and innovative thinking to the role of entrepreneur.

By Nancy Solari

Green Entrepreneur

10 Billionaires Stepping Up to Fight Climate Change

Many wealthy people talk a big game in regard to sustainability, but these billionaire business leaders are making a difference.

By Auria Moore