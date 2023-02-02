At long last, here is the update that no one was waiting for: Netflix has announced its new sharing guidelines, which could reportedly go into effect by the end of March 2023, per CBS News. We'll break down the specifics, but in short, if you've been using someone else's account or lending yours out, no more sharing for you!

Here are all of the details from Netflix's help center.

If they don't live in your house, they can't use your account. Period full stop.

Per the guidelines, "People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix." If a device is not within your home, Netflix says it "may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household." (By the way, it defines a household as "people who live in the same location with the account owner.")

Related: Pamela Anderson's New Netflix Documentary Reveals Some Surprising Secrets

What if you're traveling?

Netflix assures users that it wants you to be able to watch while on the road, staying at an Airbnb or couch surfing after getting dumped. However, "If you are away from the Netflix household for an extended period of time, you may be occasionally asked to verify your device," read the guidelines. As long as you're watching on a device that is using the internet connection in the primary account owner's household, Netflix won't require this verification.

Netflix is watching you watching

How does Netflix know who is in a household or not? "We use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account."

Related: This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.

What about people who come and go?

Does this mean your kid who's away at college can't use your account? Not exactly. Check out the following pricing plans, which allow for varying numbers of household members and lower costs if you have a high tolerance for prescription drug commercials.