On Wednesday, Spotify announced an intriguing new feature: "Playlist in a Bottle." It's a twist on automatically generated playlists based on what you listen to throughout the year. With Playlist in a Bottle, Spotify tells users that "to celebrate the new year, we're launching a timely user experience to help you capture the moment by the time January 2024 rolls around."

Users need to follow instructions to set up Spotify's "latest interactive, in-app experience," as it's not automatically generated. Here's how to make your Playlist in a Bottle, according to Spotify:

Ensure your Spotify mobile app is up to date with the latest version. Click spotify.com/playlistinabottle from your mobile device. Select your time capsule of choice—you can pick from a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box, or teddy bear. Answer a series of song-inspired prompts. For example: "A song you're going to kiss someone to this year"

"A song that reminds you of your favorite person"

"A song you need to hear live in 2023" 5. Digitally seal your musical time capsule and send it off! Share a personalized card to your social channels with the tag #PlaylistInABottle. Come January 2024, if you made a Playlist in a Bottle, you'll receive your personalized time capsule reminding you what you were listening to one year prior.

Spotify stated the feature will be available to subscribers in the U.S., UK, Australia, France, Japan, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Chile, U.A.E., Colombia, Indonesia, Sweden, Egypt, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Czech Republic, Denmark, Morocco, Philippines, and Poland.

If it sounds fun to you, set it up now. Spotify only gives users the month of January to create a time capsule. The feature will be unavailable after Jan. 31.