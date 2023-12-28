Las Vegas Expects Record Weddings on New Year's Eve Specialty Date '123123,' So It's Holding a Pop-Up Marriage License Spot in an Unusual Location Have you ever wanted to get married in an airport?

By Entrepreneur Staff

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Bryan and Amy McGillis, from Vancouver, Washington, pose for a photo.

Las Vegas has already perfected the drive-thru wedding, but what about fly-by nuptials?

The City of Las Vegas is hosting a pop-up marriage license bureau at Harry Reid International Airport this week through New Year's Eve due to the "double whammy" of the Dec. 31 holiday and the specialty date of "1-2-3-1-2-3."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that wedding industry insiders predict a record number of "I do's" on Sunday.

"Combined with a weekend and all the excitement around New Year's Eve, what we're seeing is (that) it may be one of the biggest days of the year and one of the biggest days for a number of years," Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya told the outlet.

Vegas Weddings President Melody Willis-Williams told the outlet that the company expects "double to triple" its usual demand.

"It's a double whammy," Willis-Williams said. "Anytime you get these specialty dates, they're always hugely popular. But tie that in with New Year's Eve, and it's a showstopper. It's huge demand because everyone loves those numbers."

The airport location will also have vow renewals.

In Clark County, Nevada, New Year's Eve usually sees around 500 couples get married near The Strip, per The Review-Journal.

The outlet reports that 3,125 couples got married on Nov. 11, 2011, but the record for the most marriages in Las Vegas in one day was set on July 7, 2007, per the AP. New Year's Eve will have to see more than 4,492 weddings to break that record.

Las Vegas Weddings Deemed Lucky On 07-07-07: Teresa Ferguson of Las Vegas, Nevada and John Hancock of Sedona, Arizona wait to get married in the drive-thru window line at The Little White Wedding Chapel on July 7, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are 500 weddings scheduled today at the chapel. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

