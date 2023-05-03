The measure will go into effect in 2026 for buildings seven stories or shorter and in 2029 for taller buildings.

The New York State Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday that will require new buildings to be entirely electric as a means to limit fossil fuel use — which means no more gas stoves.

The bill is part of a larger initiative by the state to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and invest in more renewable energy projects, phasing out New York City's peaker plants (skinny, chimney-looking power plants that run when there is high demand) if standards are maintained by 2030.

"We must take action to provide our kids and grandkids with a cleaner, safer environment," said New York Assemblymember and environmental conservation committee chair, Deborah Glick, in a statement. "This budget, with its focus on climate and the environment, will help make sure we are on track to meet our climate goals while also investing in a greener New York."

However, the legislation banning the use of natural gas does not apply to all new buildings. Exceptions are made for some commercial and industrial spaces such as hospitals, food establishments, and laundromats. Existing buildings are also exempt and won't be required to make changes. The measure will go into effect in 2026 for buildings seven stories or shorter and in 2029 for taller buildings.

While New York's initiative largely points to environmental concerns as the contributing factor, many in favor of a gas stove ban have pointed to the health risks associated with gas-powered appliances.

In January, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission spoke of risks associated with gas stoves in an interview with Bloomberg, stating that gas-powered stoves emitted pollutants into the air that have been linked to respiratory illness and cardiovascular problems.

It's unclear if other states will follow New York's lead.

"I think it's huge that a state is doing it, not only because New York is a big-impact state," Sarah Fox, an associate law professor at Northern Illinois University School of Law, told CNN. "It takes it outside of this narrative of these are these fringe cities passing these policies. This is becoming a mainstream policy that a state like New York is taking on."

