'Absolutely Ridiculous': NFL Streaming Service Crashes Mid-Game (for the Second Week in a Row)
Fans were up in arms after DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket crashed again over the weekend.
NFL fans were up in arms over the weekend after DirecTV's Sunday Ticket streaming service broke down — again.
The service reportedly stopped working slightly after 2 p.m. EST in the middle of the 1 p.m. slate of games and was fixed before the 4 p.m. games began.
This was the second weekend in a row that the streaming app failed on game day.
"Today's NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming," DirecTV wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience."
Fans let their frustrations be known on Twitter, with some demanding refunds from DirecTV with others lamenting about not being able to watch Sunday's games.
How is Sunday Ticket this trash?? DirectTV a billion dollar business and puts out a trash product— Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 18, 2022
DirectTV should be bankrupt. NFL needs to get out of this Sunday ticket contract asap— Mets Jets Sabres (@sabreshockey25) September 18, 2022
Hey @NFL I pay too much for #sundayticket for it to not work. Find a different provider than #directTV if this is going to continue to be a problem week after week.— B.Ross (@CoachRossLRHS) September 18, 2022
NFL Sunday Ticket charged me but is completely down. Can't even log in. Absolutely ridiculous. Direct tv is the worst.— Jesse Crawford #FireMattPatricia (@_JesseCrawford) September 11, 2022
NFL Sunday Ticket is down again. Is Direct TV giving us a refund? You literally only have to work 1 day a week.— Father of Coins (@FatherOfCoins) September 18, 2022
DirectTV holds the exclusive streaming rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in a contract that will expire at the end of this season, with Apple rumored to be the favored company to take it over.
The ticket comes at three price points, the most expensive of which is the premier tear at $149.99 + tax each month for 12 months for DirectTV customers. NFL Sunday Ticket is also available as a streaming service (location dependent) without DirecTV for $373.96 for the season.
The company did not specify what the cause of the outages might have been.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Meet the Dermatologist Who Wants to Save You Money — and Just Hit a $200 Million Milestone for Patients
-
Your Employees Want This Perk, and Giving It to Them Can Improve Your Bottom Line
-
The Hidden Dangers of Not Taking Your Vacation Days
-
This Family-Owned Manhattan Jewelry Shop Struggled to Rebuild After 9/11. Today, 2 Sisters Who Run the 46-Year-Old Business Reveal What It Takes to Persevere.
-
Businesses Need More Women Investors. Here's How That Can Happen.
-
Franchising Isn't for Entrepreneurs, It's for Systempreneurs
-
This Former Disney Exec Shares Her 5 Most Valuable Takeaways on Leadership Following Viral LinkedIn Post