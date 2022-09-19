NFL fans were up in arms over the weekend after 's Sunday Ticket streaming service broke down — again.

The service reportedly stopped working slightly after 2 p.m. EST in the middle of the 1 p.m. slate of games and was fixed before the 4 p.m. games began.

This was the second weekend in a row that the streaming app failed on game day.

"Today's NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming," DirecTV wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience."

Fans let their frustrations be known on Twitter, with some demanding refunds from DirecTV with others lamenting about not being able to watch Sunday's games.

DirectTV holds the exclusive streaming rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in a contract that will expire at the end of this season, with Apple rumored to be the favored company to take it over.

The ticket comes at three price points, the most expensive of which is the premier tear at $149.99 + tax each month for 12 months for DirectTV customers. NFL Sunday Ticket is also available as a streaming service (location dependent) without DirecTV for $373.96 for the season.

The company did not specify what the cause of the outages might have been.