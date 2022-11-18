Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You'll soon be able to buy merch on OnlyFans (OF). The platform has partnered with Spring — the retail platform formerly known as TeeSpring — to let OF creators sell products to fans.

Phillip Faraone / Stringer | Getty Images

Creators who choose to activate the store function will display available products and link to the connected Spring page. This way, OnlyFans creators will be able to sell physical (and digital) products.

OnlyFans achieved widespread notoriety through adult content, but creators using the platform run the gamut from adult entertainers to professional athletes. They can already sell videos, images and messages to subscribers paying from $5 to $50 monthly subscription fees, taking a 20% commission in the process.

In a press release, OF chief executive Ami Gans said the partnership came about in part thanks to a "creator community ... looking for merchandise options to be able to share another side of their business with fans."

According to the Financial Times:

OnlyFans counts 220 [million] overall users, with more than 3 [million] of them creating content in 2022. In September, the British company reported revenues for 2021 of $932 [million], with pre-tax profits of $433 [million].

Spring integration will give creators the same rates as any other shop connected to the retail platform. Income is directly connected to production costs. Shop owners profit from the difference between an item's base cost and creator markups.

Creators will be able to choose from a wide variety of products, including hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, pillows, and iPhone cases.