The incident took place over the weekend at Cedar Point in Ohio.

A freak accident at a theme park left one man concussed when a rider's cell phone flew off a roller coaster and smacked him in the head.

David Carter was riding the Maverick roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point theme park on Saturday when he was struck in the head by a rogue cell phone that flew off of a passenger seated three rows ahead.

The collision left him bloody with open head wounds and a concussion as the roller coaster was cruising at speeds over 70 miles per hour.

"Another patron on the same train decided to ignore the multiple rules and suggestions in place to store all loose articles in the bin prior to riding," Carter penned in a Facebook post recounting the incident. "This could have ended much worse. Just follow the rules folks. Share to spread a little awareness."

Cedar Point's policy says: "Photography is prohibited on all rides at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Go Pro, Google Glass, and other small wearable cameras are not permitted."

The theme park also states that "loose article policies vary" per ride but on its Valravn, GateKeeper, Rougarou, Magnum XL-200, Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force coasters, guests are required to store all personal items.

Carter's photos show blood dripping from his head and hands — as well as the cell phone in question. He also noted that Cedar Point's response to the accident has "left A LOT to be desired" but didn't elaborate further.

Hundreds commented on his misfortune with disdain for the passenger who didn't obey the rules of the park.

"Some people just don't get it," one Facebook user wrote. "Glad you are okay! That rider should be liable for your care if you needed treatment."

"So sorry this happened to you," another said. "The rules are made to help all of us and people don't obey them. It effects everyone."

Last month, an employee at the park had to walk 200 feet up the Magnum XL-200 to retrieve a cell phone from a rider seated in the first row of the coaster.

Cedar Point did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.