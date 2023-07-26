'Just Follow the Rules': Man Left Concussed, Bloody After Cell Phone Flies Off Roller Coaster and Hits Him in the Head The incident took place over the weekend at Cedar Point in Ohio.

By Emily Rella

A freak accident at a theme park left one man concussed when a rider's cell phone flew off a roller coaster and smacked him in the head.

David Carter was riding the Maverick roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point theme park on Saturday when he was struck in the head by a rogue cell phone that flew off of a passenger seated three rows ahead.

The collision left him bloody with open head wounds and a concussion as the roller coaster was cruising at speeds over 70 miles per hour.

"Another patron on the same train decided to ignore the multiple rules and suggestions in place to store all loose articles in the bin prior to riding," Carter penned in a Facebook post recounting the incident. "This could have ended much worse. Just follow the rules folks. Share to spread a little awareness."

Cedar Point's policy says: "Photography is prohibited on all rides at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Go Pro, Google Glass, and other small wearable cameras are not permitted."

The theme park also states that "loose article policies vary" per ride but on its Valravn, GateKeeper, Rougarou, Magnum XL-200, Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force coasters, guests are required to store all personal items.

Carter's photos show blood dripping from his head and hands — as well as the cell phone in question. He also noted that Cedar Point's response to the accident has "left A LOT to be desired" but didn't elaborate further.

Hundreds commented on his misfortune with disdain for the passenger who didn't obey the rules of the park.

"Some people just don't get it," one Facebook user wrote. "Glad you are okay! That rider should be liable for your care if you needed treatment."

"So sorry this happened to you," another said. "The rules are made to help all of us and people don't obey them. It effects everyone."

Last month, an employee at the park had to walk 200 feet up the Magnum XL-200 to retrieve a cell phone from a rider seated in the first row of the coaster.

Cedar Point did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'So Very Tragic': Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Man Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Why Small Businesses Should Consider Self-Funded Health Insurance Plans

Opting out of paying healthcare premiums isn't just for large corporations anymore.

By Michael Waterbury
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Medical Identity Theft Can Have Far-Reaching Financial and Health Consequences—Here's How to Stay Safe

Victims of medical identity theft could face serious health risks, such as being denied medical treatment or medications.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

Business Should Be Shaken, Not Stirred — Why Top Talent Can Be Found in the Most Unlikely Places

Bartenders can bring healthy experiential diversity that energizes a company.

By Shannon Scott