GNC Helps Franchisees Use Internet to Increase Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Centers has enhanced itsGENESIS intranet system to provide franchisees with online trainingand product information as well as the capability to customizetheir own Web sites. The GENESIS system allows franchisees toaccess training modules and update product, marketing andoperations information. Franchisees can also enhance their Internetsites through GENESIS by designing and posting printable coupons,announcing product promotions and taking online orders for productsthat can be picked up in-store. -Business Wire

