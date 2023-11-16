Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross is hiring a "professional, amazing cabin attendant" for his private jet, a Gulfstream G550 that reportedly cost him more than $28 million.

Ross named his plane "Maybach Air" and posted about the role on his Instagram Stories, which pays up to $115,000.

"Right behind me is Maybach Air, G550, and for the very first time the boss Ricky Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant," Ross says. "My own personal cabin attendant, paying anywhere from $85,000 to $115,000 annually."

The applicant must have "positive vibes" and be able to prepare and serve food. The rapper noted that he's "had a seizure on a plane before" so this role also requires someone who can "handle CPR."

Ross said he is looking for "serious inquiries only" from experienced cabin attendants who want to "travel the world."

Interested applicants can email tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

