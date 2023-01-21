In a recent filing in Manhattan federal court, attorneys for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) claim that a car drove into a metal barricade outside his California home. According to Reuters, three men got out of the car and told a security guard, "You won't be able to keep us out," before quickly leaving.

While the filing did not state when the incident occurred, it noted that it happened recently.

FTX collapsed in November 2022 with a massive bankruptcy filing. SBF was subsequently arrested in December and is facing fraud and conspiracy charges related to the collapse. He has pleaded not guilty and is at his parents' home in Palo Alto until his trial begins in October 2023.

According to Bankman-Fried's attorneys, the incident at the barricade highlights the security risks faced by the crypto exchange founder and those representing him. The attorneys brought up the incident in response to media requests for the names of those who helped SBF's parents secure his $250 million bond.

While media organizations argue that the public has a right to know the identities of those helping Bankman-Fried, his attorneys say the media assigns "far too much weight to the presumption of access" and ignores safety issues for anyone involved in the case.