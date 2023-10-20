Silversea Cruises "pole-to-pole" trip is the most expensive cruise of 2024.

Next year, Silversea Cruises will operate the vacation of a lifetime: a "pole-to-pole" cruise. And at a cool $95,000 per person, this 125-day trip will also sail as the most expensive cruise of 2024.

The luxury Royal Caribbean Group brand is in the business of selling expensive vacations. The luxury cruise line's newest vessel, the Silver Nova, set sail in August with itineraries starting at $500 a day.

And recently, the cruise line has seen plenty of success for its longer — and subsequently more expensive — "Grand Voyage" itineraries.

In 2022, Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises, said the cruise line had been experiencing "incredibly high demand for extended voyages."

The luxury brand will be operating a diverse collection of these longer cruises in the coming years.

From its 2025 136-day world cruise from Tokyo to New York starting at $76,000 per person to its 2024 71-day cruise around South America for almost $50,000, these sailings are as long as they are expensive.

But in 2024, none of these itineraries will be as pricey (or icy) as its "Grand Pole to Pole Expedition."

Starting at $94,700 per person, this 125-day voyage will be the most expensive cruise in 2024, a spokesperson for Silversea confirmed with Insider.

Sailing from "pole-to-pole" isn't a new concept — this year, Holland America Line also unveiled its own iteration of this concept.

Holland America's itinerary — which will sail to both Antarctica and the Arctic Circle in 2025 — is eight days longer than Silversea's but significantly cheaper at about $26,400 per person.

But this less expensive itinerary won't have the same bells and whistles Silversea is known for.

For the hefty nearly $95,000 cost, travelers will get the brand's "door-to-door" experience. This includes a chauffeur to and from the airport, roundtrip business class flights, butler services, and an all-inclusive vacation.

Throughout the 125 days at sea, the ice-class Silver Wind and its up to 274 guests will travel to 21 countries.

Along the way, this 28-year-old ship — last refurbished in 2021 — will stop at 90 ports.

The trip is an amalgamation of eight segments starting in Puerto Williams, Chile on February 22, 2024 and ending in Longyearbyen, Norway on June 26, according to Silversea's itinerary.

The first leg from Chile will cross through the infamous Drake Passage. After the passage, Silversea plans for the ship to spend a few days around Antarctica, hitting the first "pole" on the itinerary. There, travelers can sign up for hiking, kayaking, and zodiac boat excursions.

Then, the itinerary shows the Silver Wind heading back to Chile before exploring South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, several Falkland Islands, and Argentina.

From Buenos Aires, the ship — now heading into the halfway point of the itinerary — has plans to sail to destinations in Uruguay and Brazil, including down the Amazon River, before hitting Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, and Senegal.

Off to the next leg where the ship and its passengers are scheduled to head from West Africa to Cape Verde, Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, France, the UK, and Guernsey.

And from the UK, the vessel will continue its trek up north to Iceland where the ship will sail around for a few days before venturing to Norway's Svalbard, checking off the second "pole."

After five days in the northern and southern parts of Svalbard, the 125-day-long vacation will finally conclude in Longyearbyen, Norway, the largest settlement in the archipelago, according to Silversea.

Longyearbyen, the largest city in Svalbard on May 2, 2022.

And again, the cruise line will arrange the necessary hotel stays, airport transfers, and business class flights back home.

Throughout the vacation, travelers can dine at one of the Silver Wind's four restaurants, take in the views in the observation library, freshen up at the spa, or catch a show at the theater.

But for days in Antarctica and the Arctic, travelers might want to avoid the pool deck (although the pool is heated).

A luxury cruise ship means there are no dingy interior staterooms.

Instead, even the cheapest option is a suite with windows. So if you want, you could just spend every day at sea in bed soaking in the views.

But if you're considering this vacation, you better start saving up to book as soon as possible.

Five months out from the start of this journey, all but one of the suite categories now has a waitlist, according to Silversea's website. Ironically, the only option without a waitlist is the cheapest $94,700 240-square-foot suite — perfect if you're on a budget.