Get All Access for $5/mo

A Single Gold Bar Is Worth $1 Million for the First Time in History — Here's Why Central banks around the world are amassing gold reserves.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Gold prices have skyrocketed, with spot gold surpassing $2,500 per troy ounce and pushing the value of an average gold bar to $1 million.
  • Investors have witnessed a 20% increase in gold prices since the beginning of the year.
  • Shoppers are still gobbling up much smaller bars at Costco.

The value of a single gold bar has reached $1 million.

Gold has long been considered a reliable asset during economic uncertainty and a hedge against inflation, explaining its rising popularity among investors and central banks.

The catalyst behind the $1 million milestone is the climbing price of spot gold, which has recently soared to over $2,500 per troy ounce (the unit of measure for precious metals). This sets a new record high, as first reported by Bloomberg News.

Related: Robinhood Is Offering a Credit Card Available in 10-Karat Gold

Spot gold refers to the price gold can be bought and sold immediately — "on the spot." Per the London Bullion Market Association, gold bars contain 350 to 430 ounces of pure gold. Meanwhile, investors and everyday shoppers alike have been gobbling up smaller bits at Costco, where you can buy gold in 1 oz bars.

Investors have witnessed a 20% increase in gold prices since the beginning of the year, highlighting a strong appetite for the precious metal amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Historically, as interest rates dip, gold's allure strengthens, offering an attractive alternative to bonds.

Additionally, central banks around the world, with China at the forefront, are amassing gold reserves in an effort to minimize dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Related: This One Costco Item Is Reportedly Generating Up to $200 Million a Month for the Retailer

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

She Started a Multimillion-Dollar Brand for Young People Out of Her College Dorm Room — Here's What Gen Z Actually Wants, According to Her

Amanda Zuckerman, co-founder and chief brand officer of Dormify, was just 18 when she saw a major gap in the market.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Popmenu Started With a Simple Offering for Restaurants — Now It's Using AI to Help Them Flourish

Popmenu co-founders Brendan Sweeney and Tony Roy discuss the challenges restaurants face and how AI tools can help them grow bigger than ever before.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Franchise

The Largest Franchise Operator in the U.S. Owns 2,800 Locations — And He Just Added 83 Wendy's to His Portfolio

Greg Flynn of The Flynn Group already operates restaurants under brands including Applebee's, Arby's, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy's.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

How to Start a Multi-Million Dollar Company, According to an IBM Engineer Turned Founder

Leah Solivan took her company from idea to Ikea acquisition.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same

Creating a trash-bin cleaning business from scratch was a labor of love and came with some unexpected surprises.

By John Conway
Leadership

3 Key Strategies to Ground Yourself When You Start Questioning Your 'Why'

Change is certain. But if your "why" changes, you can feel off balance. Here are three strategies to help you get grounded.

By Nancy Solari