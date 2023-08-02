A Pizza Company Is Hiring a Full-Time 'Pizza Influencer' Role — And It Pays Six Figures Slice, an online ordering platform for pizzerias, wants to make ordering pizza "synonymous" with its brand.
There's a lot of talk about "dream jobs," but this one might just take the pie.
Slice, an online ordering platform for independent pizzerias, is hiring a "pizza influencer" in New York. (The company is also open to other metro areas, per the job listing.)
The full-time, salaried position requires someone who "loves pizza" and can create at least three videos a week to help increase followers and reach across social platforms as the "face" of the company.
Related: Mattel Is Hiring a 'Chief Uno Player' to Play Uno Quatro as a Side Hustle and Earn $17,000
The role pays up to $110,000 and includes a weekly pizza stipend, benefits, and 401K matching. Here are more of the specifics:
- Film, edit, and star in three or more social media-optimized videos a week on TikTok and Instagram designed to expand the Slice brand
- Ideate and test dozens of different video formats
- Interview and partner with Slice's current pizza shop owners, helping to bring energy out of shop owners who might not have much experience on camera
- Come with recommendations on what content we need to create more/less of
Applicants should have three or more years of experience creating video content (shooting, editing, and production) and a "lifetime of pizza-eating experience," per the listing.
Slice's marketing VP, Matthew Kobach, told Insider that the ideal candidate doesn't have to have a big social following, just great ideas on making "pizza synonymous with Slice."
The gig is full-time, but the "pizza influencer" might be able to freelance and work with other brands on a case-by-case basis, Kobach added to Insider.