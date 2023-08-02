Slice, an online ordering platform for pizzerias, wants to make ordering pizza "synonymous" with its brand.

There's a lot of talk about "dream jobs," but this one might just take the pie.

Slice, an online ordering platform for independent pizzerias, is hiring a "pizza influencer" in New York. (The company is also open to other metro areas, per the job listing.)

The full-time, salaried position requires someone who "loves pizza" and can create at least three videos a week to help increase followers and reach across social platforms as the "face" of the company.

The role pays up to $110,000 and includes a weekly pizza stipend, benefits, and 401K matching. Here are more of the specifics:

Film, edit, and star in three or more social media-optimized videos a week on TikTok and Instagram designed to expand the Slice brand

Ideate and test dozens of different video formats

Interview and partner with Slice's current pizza shop owners, helping to bring energy out of shop owners who might not have much experience on camera

Come with recommendations on what content we need to create more/less of

Applicants should have three or more years of experience creating video content (shooting, editing, and production) and a "lifetime of pizza-eating experience," per the listing.

Slice's marketing VP, Matthew Kobach, told Insider that the ideal candidate doesn't have to have a big social following, just great ideas on making "pizza synonymous with Slice."

The gig is full-time, but the "pizza influencer" might be able to freelance and work with other brands on a case-by-case basis, Kobach added to Insider.