Establishing Your Credit Policy
Before you start selling your product or service, decide what your payment terms are going to be.
OK, so you've made the sale. But are you going to get paid?Before you extend credit, make sure you establish credit policies.Here's how: First, use a standard credit application form forevery customer. The application should list the company's legalname, the name it operates under and the principal's names. Italso should provide complete contact information, including who hasthe authority to make purchases and who to call about invoices,both physical and mailing addresses, phone and fax numbers ande-mail addresses, and any special instructions required.
Next, either on the application or on another form, clearlystate your terms and the consequences for failing to meet them.This could include late fees, legal fees if action becomesnecessary, and where any lawsuit would be filed. Of course, makesure the customer signs the document. And don't forget theobvious: Ask for and check credit references.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.