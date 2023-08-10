The fate of Social Security benefits is a hot topic, with many Americans wondering just how much — if any — will be available when they decide to settle down for retirement. Now, a new report has put a dollar amount on the potential loss in Social Security benefits for Americans in 2033.

The analysis, conducted by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, arises from the anticipation that the incoming payroll taxes, which fund the program, will fall short of covering retirees' monthly payouts.

According to their estimations, a typical dual-income couple entering retirement would experience a decrease of approximately $17,400 annually, translating to roughly $1,450 per month. Couples who have earned higher incomes throughout their careers might face reductions of around $23,000 in their benefits. Conversely, couples with lower earnings could encounter a more substantial decrease of about $10,600, which represents a greater proportion of their income.

The projected cuts in benefits stem from the prediction that, by 2033, the inflow of payroll taxes into Social Security's Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will fall short of what is necessary to maintain full benefits. Social Security operates on a "pay-as-you-go" model, meaning it lacks the ability to borrow to cover shortfalls.

In the past, reserves had grown, enabling the program to uphold benefits at the levels initially promised. However, these reserves are expected to be depleted within a decade due to fewer workers contributing to the system compared to the expanding number of retirees. Once the reserves are exhausted, benefits will need to be adjusted downward to align with available funds, unless policymakers make modifications to the program.

The last significant overhaul of benefits took place in 1983, which included a range of measures to secure the program's financial sustainability, such as gradually raising the retirement age from 65 to 67, implementing income taxation on a portion of benefits for higher-income recipients, increasing payroll tax rates for both employees and employers, incorporating federal employees into the system, and adjusting the cost-of-living adjustments.

