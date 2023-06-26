Gen Z Is More Confident About Retirement Than Boomers, Except When It Comes to One Thing Some experts are skeptical of their optimism.

By Madeline Garfinkle

zimmytws | Shutterstock

Retirement is an increasingly stressful topic for millions of Americans as inflation sweeps the nation and the fate of Social Security remains in flux. According to a Gallup survey released in May, not having enough money for retirement was reported as the "most troubling" financial risk for Americans.

However, there is one age group that is remarkably more optimistic about retirement than the rest of the nation: Gen Z.

According to Northwest Mutual's Planning & Progress Study for 2023, about 65% of Gen Z-ers "expect to be financially prepared for retirement" — which is much higher than millennials (54%), Boomers (52%), and Gen X (45%).

When asked about how much is likely needed to retire when the time comes, Gen Z reported an average of $1.2 million. How much an average American needs to retire comfortably varies based on lifestyle, according to the widely accepted 4% rule (which suggests you can withdraw 4% of retirement savings annually for about 30 years), so $1.2 million would mean retirees could spend about $50,000 a year.

Gen Z also said they'd be retired age of 60. Forty percent expect to live until 100.

"I think those are bold and fantastic goals – which means that they will have to be intentional about planning to live four decades of worry-free life in retirement," Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments at Northwestern Mutual, said in the report.

Related: More Americans Are Retiring Abroad, Without a Massive Nest Egg — Here's How They Made the Leap

The level of confidence could be attributed to the current distance from retirement the generation may feel. Still, some experts are skeptical of the optimism.

"Yes, you can survive on $1.2 million, but what sort of lifestyle are you willing to agree to? Not a comfortable one," Kashif Ahmed, president at American Private Wealth, told Yahoo Finance. "It is possible, but is the 20-something willing to put in the sacrifices today to ensure that such a lengthy retirement will be possible? I am pessimistic," he added.

Asim Hafeez, an entrepreneur who achieved financial independence in his 20s, added that Gen Z's $1.2 million retirement expectation likely neglects to factor in costs that increase with age, like medical bills.

"It seems wildly miscalculated," Hafeez told the outlet. "You're at an older age, you're probably going to have more expensive medical expenses because your body breaks down a bit. You may need some extra care at some point."

However, there is one element of retirement that Gen Z was vastly more pessimistic about than older generations: Social Security. Gen Z-ers said they expect only 15% of Social Security to fund their overall retirement — four percentage points less than millennials (19%), almost half of Gen X (27%), and far lower than Boomers (38%).

Related: Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Retirement Retirement Planning News and Trends Gen-Z Retirement Savings

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Branding

How to Build Your Personal Brand Through Book Publishing

Discover how publishing a book can be the cornerstone of your branding strategy. This article explores the steps and strategies for authors to cultivate their brand through book publishing and become authorities in their domain.

By Vikrant Shaurya
Business News

'The Actual Most Magical Place on Earth': Disney Employee Reveals Secret Discount Store Only Available to Disney Cast Members

The store is called Cast Connection and Property Control, and it's located in Orlando, Florida.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

3 Simple Ways to Be More Self-Aware as an Entrepreneur

It turns out there are two types of self-awareness. Here's how entrepreneurs can build both (and a more profitable business).

By Aytekin Tank
Leadership

3 Ways to Effectively Delegate at Work and at Home

Embrace delegation, inject humor into the process and create an environment where everyone thrives.

By Ron Sheth
Leadership

Do the Same People Always Talk at Your Meetings? Ask Yourself These 10 Questions to Make Meetings More Productive

Meetings that do not have a unique purpose, warrant debate or specific action item decisions are not inclusive — and therefore tend to be unproductive. Here's how to make sure you're making the most of your meeting time.

By Julie Kratz