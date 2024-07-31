The bargain airline is known for up-charging passengers on extras, but now it's offering business class-like seats.

One of the world's most well-known bargain airlines is taking steps towards a more luxurious experience.

Spirit Airlines announced it will offer a new class called "Go Big," which will include extra-wide seats located at the front of the plane. It appears to be the budget airline's take on "business class" seating.

Other perks of the new seats will include complimentary snacks and drinks, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, priority boarding, priority check-in, and access to streaming services while in-flight.

The seats will also include additional cushioning and legroom without including a middle seat.

"We're unveiling a new era in Spirit's history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we've offered before," Ted Christie, Spirit's President and CEO, said in a company release. "We listened to our Guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value."

Spirit has historically been known for its below-average ticket prices, but it's also known for adding upcharges on additional perks and services, including carry-on bags and snacks for certain ticket holders depending on their price tier.

The new seats will be available for booking on August 16 for flights that take off on August 27 and later.

Spirit did not specify what the exact price for the new seats would be.

Earlier this year, a proposed merger with JetBlue failed after the $3.8 billion deal was blocked by the U.S. Department of Justice, which alleged the merger would monopolize competition in the aviation industry.

"Today, nearly all the profits of the entire U.S. airline industry are concentrated in just two companies, while the smaller non-legacy carriers scrambled to restore profitability in what seems ever more like a rigged game," Christie told investors about the failed deal during a Q1 2024 earnings call in May. "American consumers are the long-term losers."

The airline had a rough first quarter, reporting an adjusted net loss of $160 million and roughly $1.3 billion in revenue, which was a 6.2% decrease from the same time last year, something the airline attributed to adverse weather on the East Coast and "air traffic control-related delays."

Spirit Airlines was down over 83.55% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.