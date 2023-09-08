'We're Taking a Huge Risk': Small Business Owner Struggle to Process Payments Amid Square Outages Square experienced widespread outages on Thursday and Friday morning.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Square and CashApp, two payment platforms used by many small businesses, have been experiencing outages since Thursday. Users are reporting they have been unable to access their accounts or perform transactions on both payment platforms.

Both companies are owned by Block Inc. (formerly Square Inc.), a San Francisco-based technology company, co-founded by Jack Dorsey in 2009, which launched CashApp in 2013.

The outages continued into Friday morning before being resolved, the company said. CashApp and Square shared updates on their websites about the outages that affected thousands of customers, wherein accessing accounts, making payments, and viewing one's dashboard was unavailable. As of Friday afternoon, CashApp said the issue is mostly fixed, but it will continue to investigate the situation.

"We've resolved a majority of the issues, but you may experience some delays," CashApp wrote on Friday. "Our team continues to monitor the situation."

As for Square, it gave a status update that all systems were functioning back to normal on Friday.

However, during the outages, some small businesses struggled to carry on amid the glitches.

Aaron Bergh, owner of Calwise Spirits Co. in Paso Robles, CA, told The San Francisco Chronicle that he was unable to process credit card payments, and had resorted to jotting down credit card details for later processing or accepting cash, limiting customer spending.

He also added that, unlike previous Square outages where he could at least record credit card information, this time he wasn't even able to access his account.

"We're taking a huge risk by letting product walk out the door with the possibility that their card may be declined when we try to process them," he told the outlet.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Square News and Trends Small Businesses America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Peloton Is Being Sued By a Woman Who Alleges Her Son Died During Workout After Severing His Neck, Face

Peloton is denying the allegations and dismissing the claims.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Beyoncé's Request to Fans Sparks a Surge in Sales for Small Businesses, Turning Side Hustles Into Major Money-Makers

Beyoncé encouraged concertgoers to embrace silver attire, aiming to create a collective "shimmering human disco ball" at each show.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'It's Embarrassing and I Feel So Bad': Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to Staff Following Bombshell Allegations of Toxic Work Environment

"The Tonight Show" has not aired since May due to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Dangerous Plane Incidents Are Skyrocketing. I'd Know—I Just Went Through 3 in 1 Day

I survived three airline disasters in one day. This is what happened on my terrifying journey across the U.S.

By Jonathan Small
Leadership

He Went From Zero to Over $100 Million in Net Worth — and Adopting This '9-Figure' Mindset Made It Possible

Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO at Cardone Ventures, learned a lot from the loss of his first company.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

America's Largest Private Employer Is Reducing Starting Pay for New Workers. Here's Why — and What It Means for Retail.

Most new hires will now earn the lowest possible hourly wage for their respective store, unlike when they previously had the potential to earn more than other store workers in certain roles.

By Madeline Garfinkle