Video: Dogs Cause $350,000 of Damage to Cars in Texas Dealership The two stray dogs have since been put into a shelter.

By Emily Rella

After viewing the damage these two stray dogs did to a Houston, Texas, car dealership, you'll be happy if the worst thing your dog has done is eat your homework.

Two canines were caught on camera attacking and ripping cars apart in the G Motors lot.

One dog, now named Dasher, can be seen completely detaching the front bumper of a Toyota Corolla off the vehicle, while an unnamed black dog can be seen doing additional damage to vehicles in the lot.

@abc13houston

"We are not getting customers, so they damaged the business," the sales manager of the car dealership told ABC13 after a pair of stray dogs did another round of damage on-site.

♬ original sound - ABC13 Houston

It's estimated that the two dogs created nearly $350,000 worth of damage between November and December, and dealership management claims that the dogs were scaring off potential customers and other employees.

Both dogs have since been taken into the BARC shelter in Houston.

"We feel for these dogs, to be honest. But they are in good hands, so we don't have to worry about them right now. They can be adopted, or whatever the city of Houston wants to do," G Motors sales manager Gaby Fakhoury told local outlet KTRK. "We have never seen something like this - dogs attacking cars and causing damage, but things happen, and there's always a solution for everything."

G Motors said it will be starting 2024 with "no fear" of stray canines.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Flight Attendant Dies on Plane in Front of Passengers on New Year's Eve

The British Airways flight was set to take off from London to Hong Kong.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

The Skills Gap Is Rapidly Widening — Here's What We Must Do To Close It.

As the need for employees with AI, machine learning, cloud computing, social media, and product management acumen increases, investing in upskilling initiatives is key to closing a still-widening capabilities gap.

By Claire Gribbin
Business News

Couple Charged $5,000 at Airport for Simple Mistake on Printed Ticket

The pair booked tickets through a third-party agency and was traveling on Virgin Airlines.

By Emily Rella
Business Models

The Unorthodox Communication Model That Can Better Align Your Company's Values

Thinking in circles isn't usually a good thing — until now.

By Michael Quoc
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds
Growing a Business

4 Steps to Becoming a Sales-Focused Founder (and Why It's Important)

A company might have a great product, but scaling the business calls for a well-oiled sales machine, as I learned with my first startup.

By Jyoti Bansal