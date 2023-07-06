A Subway location down south is going viral for posting a sign of a joke that did not go over well.

A man named Timothy Mauck snapped a photo ahead of the holiday weekend of a sign at a Rincon, Georgia, Subway location with a not-so-tasteful pun referring to last month's Titan submersible tragedy that left five people dead.

"Our subs don't implode," the signage said.

The original post was shared nearly 800 times and garnered a slew of comments from those who found the joke disrespectful.

"That's just wrong," one person said bluntly.

"Bet if that was their family they wouldn't think it's so funny," another wrote, referring to the victims.

Subway confirmed that someone at the restaurant had put up the sign and that it was, in fact, a real photo.

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," a Subway spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. "The sign has since been removed."

Mauck posted a second photo in the comment section of his original post days later, showing the joke had been taken down with a blank sign outside the same restaurant.

According to ScrapeHero, there are roughly 20,603 Subway franchises in the U.S.