Car Crashes Into Fireworks Store Setting Off Massive Explosions, 1 Dead
An SUV pummeled into Phantom Fireworks in Melbourne, Florida late Monday afternoon.
Chaos and tragedy ensued in Melbourne, Fla. after a car crashed through a fireworks store near a major highway, leaving one dead amid a stream of massive explosions.
Late Monday afternoon, an SUV crashed into a Toyota Tacoma, sending both vehicles flying into the parking lot of Phantom Fireworks located on West New Haven Avenue off of I-95.
Officials say that the SUV kept going and ultimately crashed into the firework store which subsequently went up in flames, leaving the unidentified West Melbourne driver dead on the scene.
Videos from witnesses who saw the explosions flooded social media on Monday and Tuesday.
@spaceforcessgt A car crashed into Phantom Fireworks in Melbourne FL. #Melbourne #Fireworks #florida ♬ original sound - SpaceForceSSgt
@thatvikingbrando #fireworksstoreonfire #melbournefl @amandamoore13 ♬ Crazy Train - Snubby J
@butterfly_camry_jewelz This was uploaded to several platforms with problem…#fyp #butterfly_camry_jewelz #phatomfireworks #melbourne ♬ original sound - Jewelz
Troopers reported that the driver of the Tacoma was unharmed. Two employees who were inside the store at the time of the accident were able to get out in time and are also reportedly unharmed.
There is no information yet on the driver's condition during the time of the crash.
This is a developing story.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Online Scams Are More Sophisticated Than Ever. Here's How to Shop Safely on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, According to a Cyber Intelligence Expert.
-
This Guy Saved Barbie From Cultural Extinction. He Did It by Asking One Big Question.
-
The Top 5 Hot Franchise Categories for 2023, According to One Industry Expert
-
Why Can't We Resist Black Friday and Cyber Monday? A Behavioral Economist Explains the Psychological Forces That Make Sales Irresistible.
-
I Couldn't Sleep. I Obsessed Over My Failures. Then I Found the Weirdest Cure.
-
This Pitch Scored a $250,000 Investment — But It Almost Didn't Happen
-
Employees Were Demanded to Go Home. Here's How We Invite Them to Come Back.