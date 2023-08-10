The new curbside pickup is part of Target's "Drive Up" feature.

Starbucks and Target have been partnered up for over 20 years, and there are currently over 1,700 Starbucks locations inside Target stores nationwide.

Now, the two chains are hoping to elevate their relationship by adding Starbucks to Target's curbside "Drive Up" feature for customers.

Customers who order ahead at Starbucks cafes inside Target stores can now have orders delivered right to their car window in the designated pickup areas.

A Starbucks inside of a Target in Richmond, VA (Getty Images)

When guests arrive in the pickup area, they simply press the "I'm here" button on the app, and a Target employee will hand deliver the order to their car, at no additional cost or fee.

"Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," Target's Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele said in a company release. "We've continued listening to our guests, who've told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we're innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests."

The Starbucks Drive Up rollout will continue through the summer until early fall.

The company began working on the feature in late 2021 after it was "overwhelmingly" requested by customers, according to the press release. The feature was then tested at a limited number of stores before it was officially developed.

According to the retailer, the most popular items using the service have been the iced brown sugar Oatmilk shaken espresso, the birthday cake pop, and the iced caramel macchiato.

Starbucks has been doubling down on alternative ways for customers to receive their orders without having to physically enter cafes.

In an August 2022 earnings call, the company revealed that over two-thirds of all orders made at the chain came from mobile, drive-thru, and delivery and that nearly 90% of new locations set to be built will have drive-thru options.

Starbucks was up 16.5% year over year as of Thursday afternoon.