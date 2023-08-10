Target Employees Will Now Deliver Starbucks Right to Your Car The new curbside pickup is part of Target's "Drive Up" feature.

By Emily Rella

Starbucks and Target have been partnered up for over 20 years, and there are currently over 1,700 Starbucks locations inside Target stores nationwide.

Now, the two chains are hoping to elevate their relationship by adding Starbucks to Target's curbside "Drive Up" feature for customers.

Customers who order ahead at Starbucks cafes inside Target stores can now have orders delivered right to their car window in the designated pickup areas.

A Starbucks inside of a Target in Richmond, VA (Getty Images)

Related: Starbucks Customers Are Furious Over New Digital Tipping System

When guests arrive in the pickup area, they simply press the "I'm here" button on the app, and a Target employee will hand deliver the order to their car, at no additional cost or fee.

"Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they're short on time," Target's Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele said in a company release. "We've continued listening to our guests, who've told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we're innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests."

The Starbucks Drive Up rollout will continue through the summer until early fall.

The company began working on the feature in late 2021 after it was "overwhelmingly" requested by customers, according to the press release. The feature was then tested at a limited number of stores before it was officially developed.

Related: Starbucks Odyssey NFT's Sell Out in Minutes

According to the retailer, the most popular items using the service have been the iced brown sugar Oatmilk shaken espresso, the birthday cake pop, and the iced caramel macchiato.

Starbucks has been doubling down on alternative ways for customers to receive their orders without having to physically enter cafes.

In an August 2022 earnings call, the company revealed that over two-thirds of all orders made at the chain came from mobile, drive-thru, and delivery and that nearly 90% of new locations set to be built will have drive-thru options.

Starbucks was up 16.5% year over year as of Thursday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Tech-Savvy Thieves Are Using Bluetooth to Steal Pricey Devices from Cars in New Burglary Trend

Thieves employ Bluetooth scanners to gauge signal strength and identify target vehicles with high-value electronics.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Starting a Business

Turning Ideas into Reality — How Your Everyday Life Inspires Business Ideas

Every great business began as an idea. Here's how I took my idea from conception to thriving company.

By Cyrus Claffey
Science & Technology

Why Every Company Should Be Thinking About Artificial Intelligence

Here's why it's crucial for every company to incorporate AI into their strategies.

By Roy Dekel