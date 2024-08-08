Organizers called off three shows in Austria after arrests were made over a plot to launch an attack.

Taylor Swift's trio of concerts scheduled in Austria's capital of Vienna has been abruptly canceled due to a foiled terror threat. The decision has left Swift's fan base reeling and brought to light the ongoing concerns about the security of large entertainment events.

Barracuda Music, the promoting agency for Swift's Austrian performances, publicly acknowledged that they had no alternative but to call off the shows slated to run from Thursday to Saturday in Vienna, resulting in a significant financial hit to local businesses and fan disappointment. "With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda Music said in a post online. Swift's official site confirms the cancelation with further details pending from her spokespeople.

The alleged conspiracy involved three teens who were "radicalized by the internet," says Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. The suspects — aged 19, 17 and 15 — "exhibited noticeable changes in their behavior" recently, reports CNN. Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's interior ministry, revealed that explosive devices and detonators were found at the home of the 19-year-old, as well as ISIS propaganda material, counterfeit money, machetes, and knives.

The work of law enforcement disrupted a tragedy that Swift had previously called her greatest fear. In a 2019 essay for Elle Magazine, she wrote: "After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months." She explained that for that tour, "There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe."

"Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I've witnessed and the faith I have in humanity," she continued. "We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."

Heartbroken Austrian fans can expect automatic refunds for their tickets within the coming weeks.

