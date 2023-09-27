Tech CEO, 26, Found Dead in Suspected Murder Pava LaPere founded EcoMap Technologies in December 2018.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of EcoMap Technologies, was found dead in an apartment on Monday with blunt force trauma to her head.
  • Police are searching for 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley as the primary suspect in her death.

Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of tech startup EcoMap Technologies, was found dead in Baltimore on Monday with reported blunt-force trauma to her head.

Now, a suspect has been named and police have issued a warrant to find 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley.

In a news conference, police said that Billingsley should be "considered armed and dangerous" and that he is wanted for first-degree murder and assault as well as additional charges.

"We will find you, so I would ask you to turn yourself in to any officer, any police station," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during the conference.

Pava LaPere, CEO of EcoMap Technologies (LinkedIn)

LaPere was found in an apartment near the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. on Monday with "multiple wounds" to her head, but police would not release any further details.

EcoMap Technologies also has an office nearby on the 300 Block.

"With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere," EcoMap said in a statement provided to CNN. "The circumstances surrounding Pava's death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time."

EcoMap Technologies is a 30+ person start-up that "builds custom platforms that help support entrepreneurial communities" as well as leverages "technology to create highly-customized platforms for economic development agencies, entrepreneur support organizations, universities, and more - all at a price they can afford," according to the company's website.

LaPere was included in Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Impact Category earlier this year for her work with the company.

She founded EcoMap in December 2018, according to her LinkedIn, when she was just 21 years old and a student at Johns Hopkins University alongside co-founder Sherrod Davis.

This is a developing story.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Is Now Offering an Additional Exclusive Perk to Members in All 50 States

Members can now access discounted outpatient medical care through a partnership with healthcare startup Sesame.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

8 People Hospitalized on JetBlue Flight Headed to Florida Due to Turbulence

The turbulent conditions occurred near Jamaica on a flight coming from Ecuador.

By Emily Rella
Business News

This Founder Walked-On to a Top College Basketball Team in the '90s. Today, He and Drew Brees Are Bringing the 'Walk-On Mentality' to Franchising.

Brandon Landry was so determined to play college basketball that he walked-on — tried out with no scholarship and made the team — at a major program. He's brought that same determination to the franchise business with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

By Carl Stoffers
Career

You Don't Need a College Degree for These 10 In-Demand Jobs That Can Pay More Than 6 Figures

Americans are rethinking the traditional college route as major companies like Apple and IBM drop degree requirements.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

People Are Eager to Go to Europe. But a 'Strange and Humiliating' Requirement Is Derailing Travel Plans.

There aren't enough resources to keep up with the demand — and it's causing major problems.

By Amanda Breen
By Jason Feifer