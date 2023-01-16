Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
'Royally F---ing Us': Tesla Owners Who Paid Full Sticker Price Irate Over Price Drops

A reduction in price has led to an increase in unhappy motorists.

By

Last week, Elon Musk's Tesla announced price cuts on some of its electric cars in the U.S. and abroad — and Tesla owners who recently paid full sticker price are not happy.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the wide-ranging price cuts include 14% off the Model 3 sedan and nearly 20% off its baseline Model Y crossover.

Using Musk's other company, Twitter, Tesla owners are very publicly expressing their displeasure, @-ing the man in charge of the electric car company.

Other users have been irked by Musk's silence on the matter, considering how much he Tweets.

Others, perhaps those who understand that things sometimes go on sale, took a more self-aware approach to buyer's remorse.

Tesla faced a 65% drop in share price since January 2022, a historic low for the company.

Demand hit the brakes, and Tesla is making these dramatic moves to steer out of the skid, says the New York Times: "In cutting the prices of its current models, Tesla is indicating that it is willing to concede some profit in order to increase sales volume."

