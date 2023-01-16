Last week, Elon Musk's Tesla announced price cuts on some of its electric cars in the U.S. and abroad — and Tesla owners who recently paid full sticker price are not happy.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the wide-ranging price cuts include 14% off the Model 3 sedan and nearly 20% off its baseline Model Y crossover.

Using Musk's other company, Twitter, Tesla owners are very publicly expressing their displeasure, @-ing the man in charge of the electric car company.

I think it's safe to say many of us loyal @Tesla owners were duped and are out $10K+ by the instant price cut will never again buy another. How'd the cost of labor/materials come down like that over night. Just another company taking advantage with the pandemic excuse.@elonmusk — Eric Nunemaker (@wildaloof12ebel) January 16, 2023

With @Tesla price drops I went 31k into the red on my Oct delivered 2023 #ModelY overnight. @elonmusk you could've at least bought me dinner or offered complimentary #FSD before royally F'ing us buyers that took delivery w/no incentives and helped your Q4 sales numbers. pic.twitter.com/Yj8MNcwZul — The Car Dad (@the_car_dad) January 14, 2023

Other users have been irked by Musk's silence on the matter, considering how much he Tweets.

@elonmusk Still no public comment for us @Tesla owners who recently purchased your cars and whom you are now screwing over with the ~20% price reductions? I NEVER thought of buying any other EV prior to this but I'm in the @LucidMotors showroom rn and they're looking promising. pic.twitter.com/4ngqwtTrJ9 — Marianne Simmons (@MarianneSimmons) January 15, 2023

Others, perhaps those who understand that things sometimes go on sale, took a more self-aware approach to buyer's remorse.

Where's the fair cutoff though? 4 weeks? 4 months? Retroactive deals? Prices change all the time and it's all supply and demand. If the price went up $15k, would you write them a check since you bought just 2 weeks ago? — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) January 14, 2023

Tesla faced a 65% drop in share price since January 2022, a historic low for the company.

Demand hit the brakes, and Tesla is making these dramatic moves to steer out of the skid, says the New York Times: "In cutting the prices of its current models, Tesla is indicating that it is willing to concede some profit in order to increase sales volume."