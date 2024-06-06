Get All Access for $5/mo

Texas Is Poised to Get Its Own Stock Exchange — With Less Red Tape Than the NYSE or Nasdaq Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state, including Exxon Mobil, AT&T, and Phillips 66.

By George Glover

Key Takeaways

  • Texas is set to get its own stock exchange, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • BlackRock and Citadel have backed the TXSE Group, which has raised $120 million, per the report.
  • The company plans to impose fewer rules and regulations than its New York-based rivals.
Pgiam/Getty Images via Business Insider

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Texas is set to get its own stock exchange to rival those in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported.

BlackRock and Citadel are among the backers of the TXSE Group, which has raised about $120 million from investors and plans to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission later this year, the group's CEO, James Lee, said.

He told the Journal the exchange would be based in downtown Dallas and aimed to open for trading in 2025.

The group's founders have pledged to have fewer rules and regulations than the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Since gaining the SEC's approval in August 2021, the latter exchange has imposed diversity quotas on its constituents.

They're also hoping to appeal to large-cap companies' desire to incorporate in the Lone Star State, which has fewer regulations and more-favorable tax policies.

Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other state, including megacaps such as Exxon Mobil, AT&T, and Phillips 66.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X earlier this year that he'd call a shareholder vote on moving the electric-car maker's state of incorporation to Texas after a Delaware judge voided his $55 billion pay package.

Lee said that the TXSE would be apolitical, but its proposed launch comes at a time when conservative culture warriors have taken aim at mainstream financial markets.

The Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy set up an "antiwoke" investing firm in 2022. Some GOP members have called for funds to pull their money out of BlackRock because of its environmental, social, and governance policies.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Making a Change

How to Prepare Your Kids For Their Future Through Valuable Business Lessons

As a father of triplets, I understand firsthand the desire to prepare my kids for an ever-changing professional landscape. But where do you start? If you're looking for a few actionable ways to get your kids involved in business, consider trying some of these tips.

By David Busker
Franchise

Arby's Launched a Burger-Shaped Golf Driver for Father's Day — Here's How to Get One

This is the latest in a line of creative marketing campaigns from the brand.

By Carl Stoffers
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Knowledge Based 9-5 Jobs Will Slowly Become Obsolete. This Is How To Prepare.

Both businesses and independent workers should prepare for this changing worker environment.

By Thomas Strider
Side Hustle

'I Could Never Go Back to Corporate': She Quit Her Silicon Valley Tech Job After Her Creative Side Hustle Hit 6 Figures

As a college student, A Jar of Pickles owner Kirstie Wang found it difficult to focus in class — instead teaching herself Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

How Leaders Can Create a Resilient Workforce and Support Employee Mental Health Challenges

Are you prepared to support the mental wellness of the incoming workforce?

By Fasika Melaku