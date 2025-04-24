If You Bought Gold at Costco, Your Investment Is About to Pay Off Big Time JPMorgan predicts gold prices will reach $4,000 per ounce in 2026.

By David James

Bloomberg | Getty Images
A gold bar displayed for sale at a Costco Wholesale Corp. location in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Friday, Oct. 4th, 2024.

Some people rushed to buy gold bars when Costco first put them on sale, others mocked it. Well, according to JPMorgan, the former group is heading for a pretty big payday.

With recession fears and uncertainty from the U.S.-China trade war, JPMorgan has predicted gold prices rising above $4,000 per ounce in 2026.

JPMorgan believes gold prices will reach an average of $3,675 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2025 and will cross $4,000 per ounce by the second quarter of 2026. The bank also predicts that silver will see a rise in value as well, predicting that prices will hit $39/oz by the end of 2025.

When Costco began selling gold in 2023, the average closing price was $1,943.00 according to Macro Trends.

Wells Fargo analysts estimated last year that Costco could be generating between $100 and $200 million a month from the sales.

Meanwhile, Business Insider reports that Costco sells gold at "some of the lowest markups around."

Oftentimes, the market moves faster than the company can adjust its prices. BI points out that this week, a 1-ounce bar was listed so close to the spot market price that Costco Executive Members who use the Costco Citi credit card (which has cash back rewards on purchases up to $1,250) could essentially turn their money into gold and immediately "see a net reward of 1% to 2% of the purchase price."

So it might be worth picking up some gold next time you're in Costco — and buy some shovels in bulk while you're there. You're going to need to dig some holes in the backyard to hide your fortune.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

