The 6 Worst College Majors to Choose If You Want to Make a Lot of Money in Your First Job, from Psychology to Hospitality

There are six college degrees that left graduates earning a median salary of $40,000 or less five years after graduation, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

By Marielle Descalsota

Contributor/Morsa Images/Getty Images via Business Insider
Graduates in non-STEM industries typically earn less than those in tech and science fields.

Key Takeaways

  • The New York Federal Reserve released a labor-market report on college majors.
  • The report found that recent graduates with diplomas in six majors were earning less than $40,000.
  • Theology and religion was the worst-paying major five years after graduation.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

There are six college degrees that left graduates earning a median salary of $40,000 or less five years after graduation, according to an analysis by the New York Federal Reserve.

Graduate students standing in a row, outdoors

Top salaries typically belong to graduates in the technology and science fields. Barry Austin Photography

The analysis, published in February, took into account the earnings of recent college graduates and explored the labor market according to their college major. The New York Federal Reserve's data analyzed the median salaries of graduates who were ages 22 to 27 in 2021.

The New York Federal Reserve found the six lowest-paying majors fell under social sciences and liberal arts. In comparison, the highest-paying majors were all in STEM industries, which include careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Notably, chemical engineers took the top spot when it came to high wages, with a median salary of $75,000 five years after graduation.

Take a look at how much the lowest-paying majors are earning, according to the New York Fed's data. The underemployment — defined in the report as working in jobs that typically don't require a college degree — and unemployment rates for each major are shared as well.

Entrants are arranged from the highest median salary to the lowest.

6. Performing arts

Ballet Dancer

Performing arts can include dance, music, and theater. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Median wage, early career: $39,000

Unemployment rate: 7.6%

Underemployment rate: 64%

People who majored in performing arts were earning a median wage of $62,000 as a mid-career worker in 2021, per the New York Federal Reserve.

According to Indeed, a US-based employment website, careers that performing-arts graduates embark on include choreography, which nets a national average salary of $28,289 a year. On the higher end of the market, creative directors earn a national average salary of $75,687 annually.

5. Leisure and hospitality

hotel staff

The leisure-and-hospitality industry includes hotels, food and beverage, and tourism. Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock

Median wage, early career: $38,000

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Underemployment rate: 58.6%

Graduates of leisure and hospitality can expect to earn $60,000 in their mid-careers, per the New York Federal Reserve.

Some of the jobs undertaken by graduates include assistant general manager, which pays an average of $43,943 annually, and on the higher end, regional manager, which pays an average of $52,669 a year, per Indeed.

4. Psychology

Woman psychologist talking to patient

Psychology can be a broad field, encompassing jobs from psychiatry to business. Getty

Median wage, early career: $37,400

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Underemployment rate: 47.6%

Psychology graduates can expect to earn $65,000 at mid-career, per the New York Federal Reserve.

Some of the careers that psychology graduates embark on include therapy, which pays a national average of $67,600 a year, and psychiatry, which pays a national average of $219,482 annually, per Indeed.

According to Niche, psychology was the third-most-popular major for high-school graduates in 2022.

3. Social services

group of juvenile inmates

Social services often include counseling children and families. Richard Ross/Juvenile In Justice

Median wage, early career: $37,000

Unemployment rate: 3%

Underemployment rate: 27.7%

Social-services graduates earn $52,000 at mid-career, per the New York Federal Reserve.

Graduates with social-services degrees typically embark on careers in areas such as community outreach, which pays a national average of $42,103 a year, per Indeed. On the higher end, therapists earn an average annual salary of $75,019.

2. Family and consumer sciences

5 students in aprons listen to a cooking teacher

Careers in family and consumer sciences span from nutrition to family services. Claire Price/Insider

Median wage, early career: $37,000

Unemployment rate: 8.9%

Underemployment rate: 47.9%

Family and consumer sciences graduates earn $60,000 at mid-career, per the New York Federal Reserve.

Some of the jobs family and consumer sciences graduates take on include community service officer, which pays an average of $28,259 annually, and nutritionist, which pays a national average of $41,309 a year, per Indeed.

1. Theology and religion

The exterior of the church.

Some of the jobs that theology and religion graduates undertake include pastor and missionary. Square One Media.

Median wage, early career: $36,000

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Underemployment rate: 35.5%

At mid-career, theology and religion graduates earn a median of $52,000 annually, per the New York Federal Reserve.

Some of the theology graduates become pastors, a role that earns a median salary of $42,936 a year, and missionary, which earns a median salary of $82,268 annually, per Indeed.

Related Topics

News and Trends Careers

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Why Did Quarterback AJ McCarron Happily Take a Pay Cut From $4 Million to $60,000?

Former college star and NFL quarterback AJ McCarron is now chucking the ball in the XFL.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Says Here's Where to Put Your Money Right Now: 'Go Where People Hate It'

The "Shark Tank" star says the energy sector is "looking golden" when it comes to the latest investment trends.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice For 2023

The CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway shared his partner in crime at the company's best aphorisms in his annual letter.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Health & Wellness

Here's the Problem With How We Address Burnout

The issue with how we approach burnout — and what we should be doing instead

By Jason R. Waller

Growing a Business

How to Create Value from a Merger in 4 Steps

M&A can be more successful when acquiring companies know what to look for and involve the right people to give them the right information.

By Victoria Maitland