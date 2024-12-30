Finances are top of mind for many in 2025.

New year, new financial outlook?

A recent Statista survey of 1,050 Americans placed one New Year's resolution above the rest: saving more money. Over one in five U.S. adults have resolved to save more in 2025, making it the most popular goal overall.

Meanwhile, 19% of adults have resolved to eat healthier, 17% to exercise more, 15% to lose weight, and 14% to spend more time with family and friends.

Another study from research and analytics firm YouGov surveyed over 1,100 Americans this month and found similar answers. Saving money was once again the resolution picked by most survey respondents, with 26% choosing it, while physical health came in second at 22%. Paying down debts was popular among 13% of respondents.

A third survey conducted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and emailed to Entrepreneur, looked at the feelings fueling the resolutions.

APA's study shows that Americans are feeling the most anxiety about their finances leading into the new year, with nearly three out of five respondents (58%) out of the 2,200 polled in early December saying they were very or somewhat anxious about personal finances.

That's compared to the 45% who expressed anxiousness about their physical health.

"A new year brings with it new opportunities but also renewed concerns about the very important issues that impact our lives," APA CEO and medical director Marketa M. Wills, M.D., M.B.A, stated.

APA's survey also found that 38% of respondents made personal finance resolutions for 2025, a 4% increase from the previous year. In comparison, 25% made social/relationship goals, and 25% made diet resolutions.

