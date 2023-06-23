The Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants, According to Someone Who Visits the Parks 4 Times a Week "Although I enjoy the attractions and entertainment, one of my favorite things to do on the property is eat."

By Jenna Clark

Key Takeaways

  • I live near Disney World and typically visit the theme parks and resorts about four times a week.
  • I usually skip Sci-Fi Dine-In at Hollywood Studios and Flame Tree Barbecue at Animal Kingdom.
  • I also don't think Pecos Bill in Magic Kingdom or Coral Reef Restaurant in Epcot are worth it.
Jenna Clark via Business Insider
I eat at Disney World multiple times a week, but I wouldn't order everything again.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

I live a couple of minutes from Disney World and visit the parks about four times a week. Although I enjoy the attractions and entertainment, one of my favorite things to do on the property is eat.

I've dined at about 60% of the restaurants at Disney World (both table service and quick service), and there are hits and misses. Here's a list of places I usually skip.

Magic Kingdom

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

hand holding a burrito bowl from pecos bills at magic kingdom in disney world

Burrito bowl from Pecos Bill. Jenna Clark

Although Pecos Bill offers slightly more than just burgers and fries with its menu of Mexican-inspired favorites like nachos and rice bowls, I still don't love the food.

I recently gave this quick-service restaurant another go. I ordered the chicken bowl and was pretty disappointed.

But this restaurant does serve delicious seasonal treats, so I pop in from time to time to try those.

Tony's Town Square Restaurant

exterior shot of tony's town square restaurant in magic kingdom at disney world

Tony's Town Square Restaurant is located at the front of Magic Kingdom. Jenna Clark

Tony's Town Square Restaurant may offer great views of Disney's Festival of Fantasy Parade, but that's not enough to entice me to pay upwards of $26 for a plate of spaghetti and meatballs.

If seeing the parade from a good spot without having to wait hours is a priority to you though, you may benefit from booking a reservation at Tony's around parade time.

Columbia Harbour House

chicken strips at columbia harbor house

Chicken tenders and fries from Columbia Harbour House. Jenna Clark

Although I occasionally eat at Columbia Harbour House, I usually only find myself ordering something here if I need to retreat from the sun. It's an air-conditioned restaurant with lots of seating.

I would much rather go over to Gaston's Tavern for the ham-and-cheese sandwich.

If you're a seafood fan, you may enjoy Columbia Harbour House as the menu has several options. I don't frequently eat seafood, so I usually stick to chicken tenders and fries.

Hollywood Studios

Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano

exterior shot of mama melrose italian restaurant in hollywood studios at disney world

Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano is located in the back corner of Hollywood Studios. Jenna Clark

To be fair, I've only dined here once when I was a child. But I remember that it was one of the most underwhelming dining experiences I've had at Disney. I usually enjoy a plate of chicken Parmesan or spaghetti, but not from here.

I remember having a kind and attentive server and appreciating the neat theming, though. It makes guests feel as though they're dining inside a grandmother's kitchen, which feels very comforting.

I'd recommend visiting Tutto Gusto or Tutto Italia at Epcot if you're wanting some high-quality Italian cuisine at Disney World.

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

exterior shot of scifi dine in restaurant at hollywood studios in disney world

Sci-Fi Dine-In has a great theme, but I'm not sold on the food. Jenna Clark

If you're a first-time visitor or have never been to Sci-Fi Dine-In, I'd recommend going once for the ambiance. The restaurant is themed like a 1950s drive-in, and you get to eat in a car while watching a movie.

The menu consists largely of all-American favorites, like burgers, chicken-salad sandwiches, and pan-seared chicken pasta. But I find the food to be average and a bit overpriced for what it is.

PizzeRizzo

jenna posing for a selfie in front of pizza rizzo at hollywood studios in disney world

PizzeRizzo is in the "Muppets" section of Hollywood Studios. Jenna Clark

Whenever I'm at Hollywood Studios, I almost never consider going to PizzeRizzo. Hollywood Studios has so much other delicious food, so I don't find spending the money on pizza to be worth it.

But if you're a big pizza fan, you'll probably like it.

The dance-floor dining room on the second floor is a fun place to spend time with friends and family while getting out of the sun.

Epcot

Coral Reef Restaurant

interior shot of the big fish tank at coral reef restaurant in epcot at disney world

There's a massive aquarium inside Coral Reef Restaurant. Jenna Clark

Coral Reef used to be my go-to restaurant at Epcot. I enjoyed the orange-glazed sustainable salmon and the chocolate wave dessert.

But I haven't had the same experience in recent years.

If you're traveling with children or like aquariums, it's probably still worth a visit since the restaurant provides views of a large fish tank.

Garden Grill

jenna posing with mickey mouse at garden grill in epcot at disney world

Mickey Mouse meets at Garden Grill. Jenna Clark via BI

Garden Grill provides guests with some of the lengthiest and highest-quality character interactions on the property. It's nice that guests can say hello and snap a photo with Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Chip, and Dale without waiting.

But the food could be better, especially for $55 an adult. If you enjoy Southern comfort food like spoon bread, barbecue-roasted chicken, and macaroni and cheese you'll probably like it more than me.

I also wish the dessert was something other than a berry shortcake. But servers have given me sugar cookies as an alternative upon request.

Yorkshire County Fish Shop

fish and chips and a drink from yorkshire fish shoppe in epcot at disney world

Fish and chips from Yorkshire County Fish Shop. Jenna Clark via BI

Yorkshire County Fish Shop is only an occasional stop for me as someone who doesn't normally eat fried food.

It's a more limited quick-service dining location. But if you're a big fish-and-chips fan, I think you'll enjoy it. Its $13 offering is also cheaper than the $26 fish and chips next door at Rose & Crown.

Animal Kingdom

Flame Tree Barbecue

onion ring basket from flametree barbecue at animal kingdom in disney world

Onion rings from Flame Tree Barbecue. Jenna Clark via BI

Although the onion-ring basket at Flame Tree Barbecue is delicious, I don't think it's worth eating here. There's no indoor seating and there are usually lots of birds that fly about and sometimes try taking food.

I would much rather eat at Satu'li Canteen for an indoor and more pleasurable dining experience (especially on a hot day) despite how good the food at Flame Tree Barbecue is.

Disney World resorts

Boma

sign for boma restaurant at disney's animal kingdom lodge resort at disney world

Boma is a buffet-style restaurant at Animal Kingdom Lodge. Jenna Clark via BI

Although Boma at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge serves breakfast and dinner, I've only dined there for dinner.

I can't express how delicious the food is at Boma — it's some of the best food I've had at Disney World. The dinner buffet serves tabbouleh, lamb bobotie, and sweet-corn pudding.

Unfortunately, it was a one-and-done for me because of the price tag. I can't justify paying $54 an adult for a non-character-dining dinner buffet.

But if you're someone who enjoys desserts, that was my favorite part of the buffet, especially the famous zebra domes.

