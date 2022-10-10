Remote work, initially a pandemic necessity, has become the norm for many companies across the U.S.

Morsa Images | Getty Images

While some notable corporations don't fully support remote work — and certain people don't think it's the future we should embrace — many others do. A recent compilation from FlexJobs reveals some of those that have given the green light to permanent work-from-home jobs.

There's a good reason for it, too.

Remote work has remained a popular model among employees: According to a McKinsey survey, 80 million Americans engage in remote work, with 87% of those who are given the option taking advantage of it — spending three days per week working from home, on average.

Here's FlexJobs' list of 25 companies adopting remote options for the long term.

1. 3M

2. Airbnb

3. Aquent

4. Atlassian

5. AWeber Communications

6. Blackbaud

7. Capita plc

8. Coinbase

9. Dropbox

10. Fujitsu

11. HubSpot

12. LogMeIn

13. Lyft

14. Meta Platforms

15. Okta

16. Quora

17. Reddit

18. SAP

19. Shopify

20. Slack

21. Spotify

22. Square, Inc.

23. Twitter

24. Upwork

25. Vista