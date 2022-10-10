Want to Work From Home Forever? These 25 Companies Will Let You.
Remote work remains popular among employees — and many employers are listening.
Remote work, initially a pandemic necessity, has become the norm for many companies across the U.S.
While some notable corporations don't fully support remote work — and certain people don't think it's the future we should embrace — many others do. A recent compilation from FlexJobs reveals some of those that have given the green light to permanent work-from-home jobs.
There's a good reason for it, too.
Remote work has remained a popular model among employees: According to a McKinsey survey, 80 million Americans engage in remote work, with 87% of those who are given the option taking advantage of it — spending three days per week working from home, on average.
Here's FlexJobs' list of 25 companies adopting remote options for the long term.
1. 3M
2. Airbnb
3. Aquent
4. Atlassian
5. AWeber Communications
6. Blackbaud
7. Capita plc
8. Coinbase
9. Dropbox
10. Fujitsu
11. HubSpot
12. LogMeIn
13. Lyft
14. Meta Platforms
15. Okta
16. Quora
17. Reddit
18. SAP
19. Shopify
20. Slack
21. Spotify
22. Square, Inc.
23. Twitter
24. Upwork
25. Vista
