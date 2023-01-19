Although tech layoffs abound, some industries are hiring — big time.

Mike Raabe | Getty Images

The U.S. is on track to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, with nearly one-third of those jobs in healthcare or social assistance, according to a recent release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What's more, a Monster poll found that 96% of workers are looking for a new job in 2023: If you're one of them, a strategic career pivot could be extremely lucrative.

Advanced practice providers, employee experience managers, sales enablement specialists and truck drivers are some of the most sought-after positions in the country, according to LinkedIn's annual Jobs on the Rise list — and all of them have the potential to earn well over six figures.

Related: The Health and Beauty Industry is Growing Fast. Here's What Smart Investors Should Look For.

Read on for the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2023, and check out the rest of the top 25 jobs here.

1. Head of Revenue Operations

Salary range: $70,000-$300,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles

2. Human Resources Analytics Manager

Salary range: $41,600-$122,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

3. Diversity and Inclusion Manager

Salary range: $60,000-$145,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Boston

4. Truck Driver

Salary range (according to Glassdoor): $53,000-$120,000

Top locations hiring: Dallas, Houston, Chicago

5. Employee Experience Manager

Salary range: $55,000-$125,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

6. Sales Enablement Specialist

Salary range: $50,000-$157,000

Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, Boston

7. Advanced Practice Provider

Salary range: $90,000-$129,000

Top locations hiring: Atlanta, Houston, Dallas

8. Growth Marketing Manager

Salary range: $60,000-$132,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

9. Data Governance Manager

Salary range: $56,000-$141,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Boston

10. Grants Management Specialist

Salary range: $46,200-$98,100

Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Atlanta, Denver