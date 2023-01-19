These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the U.S. — and Many Pay More Than $100,000 a Year
The U.S. is on track to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Although tech layoffs abound, some industries are hiring — big time.
The U.S. is on track to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, with nearly one-third of those jobs in healthcare or social assistance, according to a recent release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
What's more, a Monster poll found that 96% of workers are looking for a new job in 2023: If you're one of them, a strategic career pivot could be extremely lucrative.
Advanced practice providers, employee experience managers, sales enablement specialists and truck drivers are some of the most sought-after positions in the country, according to LinkedIn's annual Jobs on the Rise list — and all of them have the potential to earn well over six figures.
Related: The Health and Beauty Industry is Growing Fast. Here's What Smart Investors Should Look For.
Read on for the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2023, and check out the rest of the top 25 jobs here.
1. Head of Revenue Operations
Salary range: $70,000-$300,000
Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles
2. Human Resources Analytics Manager
Salary range: $41,600-$122,000
Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area
3. Diversity and Inclusion Manager
Salary range: $60,000-$145,000
Top locations hiring: New York City, Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Boston
4. Truck Driver
Salary range (according to Glassdoor): $53,000-$120,000
Top locations hiring: Dallas, Houston, Chicago
5. Employee Experience Manager
Salary range: $55,000-$125,000
Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles
6. Sales Enablement Specialist
Salary range: $50,000-$157,000
Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, Boston
7. Advanced Practice Provider
Salary range: $90,000-$129,000
Top locations hiring: Atlanta, Houston, Dallas
8. Growth Marketing Manager
Salary range: $60,000-$132,000
Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles
9. Data Governance Manager
Salary range: $56,000-$141,000
Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Boston
10. Grants Management Specialist
Salary range: $46,200-$98,100
Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Atlanta, Denver
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Why Aren't You Happy, Even When You Get What You Want? This Founder Teamed Up With the Dalai Lama Himself to Cure Your 'Insatiable' Desire.
-
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion-Dollar Startup.
-
Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.
-
Make Better, Faster Decisions Using This Simple 3-Step Framework
-
-
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's.
-
Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You