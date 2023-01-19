Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the U.S. — and Many Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

The U.S. is on track to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

By

Although tech layoffs abound, some industries are hiring — big time.

Mike Raabe | Getty Images

The U.S. is on track to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, with nearly one-third of those jobs in healthcare or social assistance, according to a recent release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What's more, a Monster poll found that 96% of workers are looking for a new job in 2023: If you're one of them, a strategic career pivot could be extremely lucrative.

Advanced practice providers, employee experience managers, sales enablement specialists and truck drivers are some of the most sought-after positions in the country, according to LinkedIn's annual Jobs on the Rise list — and all of them have the potential to earn well over six figures.

Related: The Health and Beauty Industry is Growing Fast. Here's What Smart Investors Should Look For.

Read on for the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2023, and check out the rest of the top 25 jobs here.

1. Head of Revenue Operations

Salary range: $70,000-$300,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles

2. Human Resources Analytics Manager

Salary range: $41,600-$122,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

3. Diversity and Inclusion Manager

Salary range: $60,000-$145,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Boston

4. Truck Driver

Salary range (according to Glassdoor): $53,000-$120,000

Top locations hiring: Dallas, Houston, Chicago

5. Employee Experience Manager

Salary range: $55,000-$125,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

6. Sales Enablement Specialist

Salary range: $50,000-$157,000

Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, Boston

7. Advanced Practice Provider

Salary range: $90,000-$129,000

Top locations hiring: Atlanta, Houston, Dallas

8. Growth Marketing Manager

Salary range: $60,000-$132,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

9. Data Governance Manager

Salary range: $56,000-$141,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Boston

10. Grants Management Specialist

Salary range: $46,200-$98,100

Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Atlanta, Denver

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Pornhub Will Now Check Government IDs in This State. Is Yours Next?

Gabrielle Bienasz
Travel

6 Secret Tools for Flying First Class (Without Paying Full Price)

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Business News

Carnival Cruise Ship Becomes 'Cruise to Nowhere' Thanks to Bad Weather

Steve Huff

Read More