At Charles Foreman's D.C. ice cream shop, Everyday Sundae, sweetness goes beyond the 50 flavors behind the counter.

The Washington Post | Getty Images Charles Foreman

After being laid off as a corporate chef during the pandemic, Foreman, 53, opened Everyday Sundae in July 2021. Now, his shop has become more than just a place for sweet treats — it's a hub for extending kindness to others.

Foreman has been a resident of D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood for more than 20 years, and as gun violence has risen, he's become motivated to bring some goodness to the area.

"Specifically on that block, there has been more than our share of situations," Foreman told The Washington Post. "People can't do good unless they see good."

His mentality? No one leaves without an ice cream cone, regardless of whether or not they can pay.

"You can see a need; nobody has to tell you somebody is struggling," Foreman told the outlet. When he spots someone who seems like they're having trouble, he offers a scoop on the house, no explanation needed.

Foreman's consistent generosity caught the attention of an Everyday Sundae regular, who then brought Foreman an envelope the following week — with $100 cash inside.

The customer, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Post that Foreman has been a "really good change agent" in the area.

Moved by the generous tip, Foreman posted a picture of the envelope on social media, which set off a chain reaction of kindness from other customers.

Foreman said the donations "took off organically."

"When you see people doing their best, you want to do your best," Foreman told the Post. "Everything is contagious, whether you do something negative or positive."

Beyond customers' donations for giving free scoops to those in need, others have extended generosity by simply paying for the people behind them in line — which in one case set off a days-long sequence of customers paying it forward.

"The little things that you do are the ripple effect on the pond," Foreman told the outlet. "It matters."

