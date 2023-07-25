TikTok Unveils Game-Changing New Feature as the Battle Between Elon Musk's 'X,' Mark Zuckerberg's Threads Heats Up The app isn't just for short-form videos anymore.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • TikTok will allow users to create text-based content to share stories, recipes and more.
  • The update comes amid an ongoing social media rivalry between Threads and X, formerly Twitter.

TikTok rose to fame with its short-form videos during the pandemic, but, like so many platforms hoping to keep their audience's attention, it's undergoing some changes.

Creators have had LIVE videos, photos, duets and stitches in their toolboxes for some time. Now, they can experiment with text-based content — suited for sharing stories, recipes and more, TikTok announced yesterday.

Related: Threads Is Already Making Changes Amid Meta's Twitter Fight

"With text posts, we're expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we've seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine," the company wrote in a published post.

The news comes amid an ongoing social-media-platform battle for users and engagement.

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to "X," which he intends to transform into an "everything app," is now official, and Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter rival Threads, owned by Instagram parent company Meta, launched just a few weeks ago.

And in yet another turn, Musk might have some trouble with Twitter's "X" rebrand, as Meta has already registered an "X" logo and may hold the rights to it, per Insider. (Google's Moonshot Factory is also called "X.")

Threads started strong, exceeding 100 million users in just five days, but its user engagement dropped 70% to just 13 million by July 21, according to Sensor Tower data reported by The Wall Street Journal. The same data estimated that Twitter's daily active users have held firm at 200 million.

Related: Twitter Is Now 'X,' Rebranding as an 'Everything App' | Entrepreneur

As of March, TikTok claimed approximately 50 million daily users in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Twitter Social Media Technology News and Trends tiktok Threads

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Angry Customers Boycotting Bud Light Haven't Meaningfully Impacted Sales, Says Anheuser-Busch CEO

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the controversy on an earnings call.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Don't Listen to This Myth About Having Both a Side Hustle and a Full-Time Job

The common wisdom is that side ventures are pursued to diversify away from a primary source of income, but for me, one fascinating hiring process proved otherwise and could be a valuable example for other startups to follow.

By Patrick Ward
Growing a Business

Dirty Dough Founder Bennett Maxwell on Mental Fitness and Podcasting with Purpose

Interview with Dirty Dough Founder Bennett Maxwell about his inspirational mission, creating balanced social media content, and podcasting with purpose.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Growing a Business

7 Ways to Earn Passive Income From Work You Have Already Completed

Make more money by implementing these techniques to profit more without having to reinvent the wheel and break through your income ceiling.

By Ginny Silver
Branding

Is Elon Musk Pushing His Luck? Why Twitter's Rebrand to 'X' Might Resemble These 6 Rebranding Fails

Successful rebrands require a deep understanding of consumer sentiment and a clear vision for the future.

By Kevin Kaminyar